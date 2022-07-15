Apple's second-gen Mixed Reality headset to bring voice call, better cameras

Apple's first Mixed Reality headset (or Apple Glass ) is yet to arrive early next year. However, there are now speculations of a second-generation headset that will offer significant improvements over its predecessor. The device is scheduled to arrive a year after the first-gen's arrival.

According to ETNews, suppliers for Apple's AR/VR headset are already scrambling to start their production this fourth quarter of 2022 as the device could be unveiled sometime in Q1 of 2023. Compared to Meta that is heavily invested in virtual experience, Apple's entertainment headset will be based on an extended reality platform. It's a mix of both virtual and augmented experience also called mixed reality.

The Cupertino company doesn't expect that its first-generation MR headset to be mainstream as initial pricing could cost more than a thousand dollars or more. In fact, the device is targeted for developers and early adopters. Fortunately, Apple is rumored to be working on an improved MR headset that not only will be cheaper, but also will offer additional functionalities.

Additionally, the second-generation MR device could bring voice calling features as well as ultra-HD cameras and lighter design. LG's Innotek arm is confirmed to be the camera and sensor supplier to Apple.

Other rumored specs Apple's first entertainment-based wearable include OLED screens, a powerful M2 chip that is found in the latest MacBooks and up to 16GB of RAM. It will also run on a proprietary reality OS or rOS of the company.

