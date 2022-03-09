Mac Studio unveiled: The Most Powerful Apple PC Ever

Apple introduced the new Mac Studio and Studio Display during its "Peek Performance" event . The devices are supposed to appeal to artists and musicians in particular, and they offer decent performance for video and image editing as well as for programming. For this, Apple presented a new SoC called M1 Ultra.

TL;DR

Mac Studio and Studio Display were officially presented.

M1 Max and M1 Ultra drive the new Pro-level mini computer.

Pre-sale already started, market launch is March 18, 2022.

During my studies to become a technology journalist, we were often given assignments in which we had to deal with video editing and image processing. So I know that programs like Adobe Premiere need a lot of memory and RAM to render videos or edit images. With the Mac Studio, Apple wants to expand its position in exactly this area and promises the "best PC" for such work.

The connectivity is decent / © Apple

The boxy computer from Cupertino measures just 20 centimeters in length and width, with a height of 9.4 centimeters. This should place the Mac Studio on the desk, where it won't take up much more space than a thick book. With four Thunderbolt 4 ports, an Ethernet port, two USB-A ports, and an HDMI port on the back, all imaginable peripherals can be connected to the computer. On the front, there are also two USB-C ports and an SD card slot, for example, to upload the captured pictures from the SD card directly to the PC.

New M1 Ultra consists of two M1 Max chips

The Mac Studio appears in two chip variants. Once with an M1 Max and once with the new M1 Ultra SoC. The M1 Ultra promises extreme performance with unified memory of up to 128 GB RAM. Here, the GPU and CPU have to share the memory for graphics memory and RAM.

In the M1 Ultra, Apple debuts the Ultra Fusion architecture. In this, two M1 Max chipsets are connected to each other and thus Apple doubles the number of transistors. This should make the Mac Studio significantly more powerful than previous Mac models. The built-in SSD has a throughput of up to 7.4 GB/s and can be configured with up to 8 terabytes of storage.

Connectivity is also equipped with the latest standards and so the computer offers WiFi 6 and Bluetooth 5.0. The PC also runs MacOS Monterey 12.3. Apple also wants to increasingly rely on recycled materials and has used recyclable metals, especially in the magnets and the soldering material of the motherboard.

Matching: New Studio Display

The Studio Display looks like a high-end TV of the last generation on the spec sheet. The 5K Retina panel is embedded in an aluminum case with a flexible stand. If desired, there is also a VESA mount on the back to place the screen on the wall or your own monitor support. On the front is a 12-megapixel ultra-wide-angle camera and a sound system with six speakers and integrated 3D audio. For the first time on Mac, the display supports the "Center Stage" function known from the iPad.

With over 14 million pixels in the P3 color space and True Tone technology, content on the panel can be displayed with particularly high color fidelity. In addition, the screen can brighten up to 600 nits, which should be especially interesting for bright viewing environments. The slightly more expensive nanotextured glass also serves as an anti-reflective coating by diffusing light and thus not concentrating it on one spot.

The Apple Studio Display with flexible stand / © Apple

You can pre-order both the Mac Studio and the Studio Display since March 8 and buy them directly in stores from March 18. You will pay $1999 for the Mac Studio and $1599 for the Display, which can also be connected to other Macs. The Magic Keyboard, the Magic Trackpad and the Magic Mouse have to be purchased separately.

What do you think of the new Mac? Do you think the display will become more relevant if you can connect it to other devices? Let us know in the comments!