Apple's iPhone 16e launch has made an impact despite the absence of an in-person event. However, the new iPhone isn't the only thing Apple has in the pipeline. A recent report suggests that Apple is gearing up to refresh its MacBook Air lineup , with the earliest launch expected next month. Several indicators support this forecast, making it increasingly likely.

Apple introduced the M4 MacBook Pro (review) in October last year, but the refresh did not extend to the MacBook Air. Given that the M3 MacBook Air (review) was officially unveiled in March 2023, a new MacBook Air announcement this spring would align with Apple's typical release cycle.

Low MacBook Air Stock Hints at an Imminent Launch

According to Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman, Apple is preparing to announce the new MacBook Air, which will feature the M4 chipset. The lineup is expected to include both 13-inch and 15-inch models, serving as direct successors to the current MacBook Air duo. Gurman reiterates his earlier prediction from February that an M4 MacBook Air launch is imminent.

Several signs support this speculation. First, Apple is reportedly not restocking the current M3 MacBook Air in retail stores, with supplies already dwindling. Second, Apple’s retail teams are said to be undergoing training to familiarize themselves with the new MacBook Air—a routine step when a new product launch is imminent.

The M3 MacBook Air 2024 can connect up to two external monitors, though with the lid closed. / © nextpit

Additionally, last year's macOS 15.2 beta included code strings referencing internal model identifiers, “Mac16,12” and “Mac16,13,” believed to correspond to the upcoming 13-inch and 15-inch M4 MacBook Air models.

What to Expect from the M4 MacBook Air

Beyond the more powerful and efficient M4 chip, the new MacBook Air may feature modest hardware improvements. One potential upgrade is the introduction of a nano-texture display option, which debuted on the M4 MacBook Pro and iMac. If Apple follows suit, the new MacBook Air could also receive a brighter display.

Additionally, the M4 MacBook Air is rumored to feature an improved ultra-wide FaceTime camera with Center Stage support for dynamic video framing. The laptop may also adopt faster Thunderbolt 4.0 ports, a notable upgrade from the Thunderbolt 3.0 interface found in the current generation.

While there is no confirmed launch date, all signs point to an announcement as early as next month.

Besides the new MacBook Air, what else do you expect from Apple's next announcement? Do you think we will see a new HomePod speaker or the AirTag 2? Let us know in the comments!