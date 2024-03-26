Apple's M2 MacBook Air at $200 Less Continues to Outsell the M3

If you're not totally sold to the new M3 MacBook Air, the previous M2 MacBook Air still makes a phenomenal machine. Even so, it is more popular than the newer MacBook model , especially since it has been discounted. Over on B&H, the 13-inch and 15-inch models can now be had for $899 and $999, respectively, which are record-low prices.

Ultimately though, this saves you $100 for each model as both sizes have been listed down to $999 to $1099 after the M3 version was announced. That's still a sizeable discount considering the M3 now starts at $1099 for the smaller 13-inch. Moreover, the sale has all four colorways of the MacBook Air available.

Affiliate offer Apple MacBook Air 2022 Save up to $300 on the M2 Apple MacBook Air from B&H Photo Video.

Why the M2 MacBook Air is still a better buy than the M3

The M2 Apple MacBook Air (review) is relatively the same as the M3 model, with the main difference on the chip. While the new chipset adds a modest speed bump in processor and graphics performance, the difference compared to the M2 is not a big leap. Hence, the M2 MacBook might make a better purchase for those who want to save.

The MacBook Air M2 with a 15'' display is a real eye-catcher. / © nextpit

Other than the chip, the M2 MacBook Air has the same sleek and modern build as the M3. It has a notched display, and we liked the high-resolution panel for being crisp and bright for outdoor and indoor use. The full-sized keyboard and glass trackpad are other standout features on the MacBook Air.

You also get the same limited set of interfaces, including a pair of USB-C Thunderbolt 4 and a 3.5 mm audio jack. However, there is a proprietary MagSafe charging that adds versatility and safeguards when refilling the laptop. Lastly, the M2 MacBook Air delivers on par robust battery life as the M3 counterpart.

Do you also think the M2 MacBook Air is a better investment than the M3 MBA? Let us know your opinion in the comments.