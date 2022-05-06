Available now: Apple launches trippy special edition Powerbeats Pro!
Beats announced a new special edition for its Powerbeats Pro true wireless headphones. This time, the brand owned by Apple partnered with English-Iranian designer Paria Farzaneh to launch a stylish new color option with an eye-catching purple pattern over the yellow phones.
- Beats/Apple launched a special edition for the Powerbeats Pro designed by Paria Farzaneh.
- The earbuds are available for $250.
- Not only the phones, but the case is also exclusive.
The motif features a kind of "digital camo" pattern — purple over yellow on the phones, yellow over purple in the charging case. The phones come in a special edition box, which also includes a couple of stickers by the designer.
Besides that, the phones are the same ones released a couple of years ago and got a 3.5/5 stars rating here on NextPit. The TWS earbuds feature the Apple H1 processor, are compatible with both iPhones and Android devices, come with 4 pairs of silicone ear tips, and a USB-A charging cable.
The price for the special edition is the same one charged by Beats for the regular edition on its website in the US, but €40 more than the usual €249.95 charged in Europe. The Paria Farzaneh special edition will be exclusively sold through the Ssense.com website.
Are we witnessing a new trend? Do you think earphones can be the next trendy collectible after sneakers and Pokémon cards? Share your opinion in the comments below!
