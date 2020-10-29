Apple is not finished yet: what we expect from the November keynote

In September there were already signs that Apple was planning more than just one event this fall. After Watch, iPad and iPhone, another keynote could take place in November.

Shortly after the official announcement of the September event, well-informed Apple insiders made it clear that there would be at least two events this fall. Apple Watch and the iPads were already ready to go in September. Even if many observers at that time did not want to believe it: the presentation of the iPhone 12 this year had to wait until mid-October.

But another big presentation is still waiting for the spotlight: Macs with Apple Silicon and the associated macOS Big Sur. In the past few days, there have not only been indications of a possible date in mid-November, but there are also new developments in hardware and software.

To confirm, there IS a November ARM Mac event.



I’m hearing November 17th. — Jon Prosser (@jon_prosser) October 16, 2020

macOS Big Sur: Beta test with version 11.0.1

In the past hours Apple has released another beta of the next macOS version, but it was not macOS Big Sur 11 Beta 11 or a GM version. Instead, the Cupertino-based company distributed a "macOS Big Sur 11.0.1 beta". Currently, this jump is seen as an indication that Apple is preparing the first Macs with version 11.0 of the operating system – in line with an upcoming presentation in November.

Apple had already followed a similar, at first glance confusing strategy with iOS 14. Beta testers did not get iOS 14.1 – iOS 14.2 was released, because iOS 14.1 was the GM version that came with the iPhone 12. Accordingly, macOS Big Sur 11.0 could be the first version for the upcoming Macs with Apple Silicon.

Tim Cook announced Apple Silicon in June / © Apple

"B2002": New "Personal Computer" appears in Bluetooth database

As MacRumors writes in reference to a report by MyHealthyApple, Apple has also registered a new entry in the Bluetooth database under the "Personal Computer" category. The product name listed is "B2002", a model number is not yet available. This is the first public entry of Apple since the end of 2019.

Since Apple listed both Macs and iPads in this category in the past, it is currently not clear whether it is a new Apple Silicone Mac or maybe just the iPad Air 4.

Apple had already announced at WWDC that the first publicly available Mac with its own processors would be released this year. This could be a new version of the 12" MacBook, for example. Here Apple's A14X is to be used, which might also be found in a future iPad Pro.

According to another recent report, an iMac with Apple Silicon will not be released until the first half of next year. An A14T, code name "Mt. Jade", will be used as the processor. This chip will be coupled to Apple's first self-developed GPU, codename "Lifuka".