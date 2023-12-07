Hot topics

Apple's iPhone SE 4 Might Feature a Major Battery Boost

Apart from the iPhone 16 and iPhone 16 Pro that Apple is expected to introduce next year, a next-generation iPhone SE might also debut some time in 2025. While we're more than a year away from that timeline, interesting details have begun to spring forward. The latest concerns a new report indicating the iPhone SE 4 will feature the iPhone 14's battery.

What is the battery capacity of the Apple iPhone SE 4?

It appears the 4th generation iPhone SE will be a fully recycled iPhone 14 (review). According to information that Mac Rumors got hold of, Apple's iPhone SE 4 will feature the same battery capacity as last year's basic iPhone model, which carries a 3,279 mAh cell size.

This is a noticeably major increase from the current iPhone SE we reviewed with its 2,018 mAh battery capacity. However, the bigger capacity will most likely be utilized to compensate for a faster processor and larger display. The news outlet also added that this choice is not final and may still change given the Cupertino company is still putting the phone through tests.

What else will the Apple iPhone SE 4 offer?

According to rumors, the iPhone SE 4 will ditch the compact form factor of its predecessor by featuring a 6.1-inch OLED screen with a notch design instead of stepping up to the higher-end Dynamic Island that features on the iPhone 15 (review). In addition, there are whispers that Apple plans to use the iPhone 14 chassis in the upcoming iPhone SE, suggesting Apple is doing its best to avoid incurring extra resources in designing an entirely new device.

Render image of the Apple iPhone SE 4 in 4 colors
We see the possible Apple iPhone SE 4 design in four colors and with a single rear camera. / © concept_central

While the SE stands for “Special Edition”, the iPhone SE 4 will not make any jaws drop upon its debut. The same source believes the budget iPhone will boast a paltry single rear camera at the back and most likely drop the ultrawide snapper.

However, there are also additions that fans might appreciate, such as a programmable action button and USB-C port. With the iPhone SE 3 already rocking an A15 Bionic chipset, it is safe to say its successor may opt for a more capable A16 or A17 Bionic chipset.

At the same time, it's unclear how much the iPhone SE 4 is going to cost. We just hope there won't be a steep increase in the sticker price, considering the previous SE models commanded affordable pricing.

Are you looking forward to buying the next Apple iPhone SE? What features do you think should the iPhone manufacturer include? We are eager to hear your answers in the comments.

Via: MacRumors

