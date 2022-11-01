iPhone SE 4 specs: Apple is still unsure between OLED and LCD

If Apple's iPhone hardware cycle continues next year, the company should introduce the iPhone SE 4 by March in 2023. According to the rumors, the device will sport a notch design that is similar to the iPhone XR . However, a new report suggests that Apple is yet to finalize the display type of the iPhone SE (2023).

Analyst hinted that Apple is undecided on which display to use on the iPhone SE 4.

Apple is reported to choose between 5.7 to 6.1-inch sizes.

The source added that OLED and LCD screens are still in the pipeline.

Analyst Ross Young disclosed in his latest tweet that Apple is still undecided regarding which display type and size the next-gen iPhone SE will bear. He laid out that Apple has current options of 5.7 to 6.1-inch diagonal sizes with both LCD and OLED on the table.

In contrast, the iPhone XR debuted with a 6.1-inch LCD measured diagonally. And given Apple is known to skimp on the specs of the iPhone SE, they may eventually opt for the cheaper LCD instead of OLED next year.

Apple's iPhone SE 4 may depart from the compact iPhone 6 form factor / © NextPit

However, we don't rule out the possibility that the Cupertino company could surprise its fans by incorporating an OLED with the iPhone SE. This will give the device an advantage over alternative Android smartphones within its price category and even with other iPhone models.

Beyond the screen real estate, details about the upcoming iPhone SE 4th gen are still scarce. In addition, it is unclear if the single main camera will be upgraded to a dual camera setup. Apple may also continue to use the Bionic A15 chipset with the device rather than getting a faster A16 found exclusively on the iPhone 14 Pro (Max).

With a few months left ahead of the expected Apple event, it will be no surprise if more exciting information relating to iPhone SE 4 emerges. Nonetheless, we'd like to know what iPhone SE 4 features do you think will surprise you most?