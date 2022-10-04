Goodbye compact form factor? Next iPhone SE may hold a larger display

Apple is not expected to unveil the next iPhone SE (2023) or the 4th generation model until early next year. But a fresh report is now alleging that Apple could embrace a notch, finally ditching the obsolete and thick bezels in its budget iPhone lineup. In turn, this could pave for a drastic design upgrade and larger display not seen in years.

TL;DR

Apple's iPhone SE (2023) may share similar design to the iPhone XR.

It could also boast a side-mounted fingerprint scanner.

Apple could increase the price of its next-gen iPhone SE.

A source named Assen on China's Weibo platform shared some early specifications of the upcoming iPhone SE 4. It suggests that Apple will use a type of notch like the iPhone XR. The two phones could also share the display size of 6.1-inch and drop the compact form factor f the current iPhone SE.

The source adds that an LCD will still be utilized instead of AMOLED screen. It is not surprising given cutting corners and making the next iPhone SE cheap is still likely Apple's priority besides the fact it wants to avoid cannibalizing the sales of the cheapest iPhone 14.

However, Apple is said to drop the Face ID sensor and would settle for a side-mounted fingerprint print scanner as the dedicated biometric feature. If to happen, it will be the first time the Cupertino company has placed a biometric on the side of an iPhone rather than on the home button.

Affiliate offer Apple iPhone SE (2022) Buy the iPhone SE 2022 from Amazon. To device database

How much will the 2023 or 4th gen iPhone SE cost

As regards the price, the Chinese leaker expects the iPhone SE (2023) will be priced starting at 4000 CNY or equivalent to $560 based on today's conversion. Conversely, the current iPhone SE (2022) retails at 3499 CNY ($490) in China. But it is unclear how drastic the pricing will deviate in other markets.

What are your thoughts on Apple ending its compact iPhone lineup? Do you still prefer a smartphone with a 5-inch or smaller display? Let us hear your thoughts.