iPhone Fold may be released in 2025 with a crazy price tag

Apple is not in a rush to launch its first foldable iPhone. A new report indicates that Cupertino's folding smartphone won't likely arrive until 2025. Instead, a folding iPad could make its way within a couple of years. The analyst also suggests that these foldables' prices will be very expensive.

TL;DR

A firm predicts that Apple's first foldable smartphone will arrive in 2025.

Meanwhile, the iPad 'Fold' could be unveiled in 2024.

The iPhone Fold is estimated to cost $2500 at launch.

It seems Apple is treading waters in terms of developing foldable iPhones and iPads. And they don't want to incur the same mistakes as Samsung did on its first-gen Galaxy foldables and even on the current models.

Based on CSS, a firm specialized in analytics, the iPad 'Fold' is going to be launched ahead of the iPhone version in 2024. While they haven't revealed the specific form, the foldable tablet may end up a hybrid MacBook-iPad that was first seen on Apple's filed patents. Furthermore, it is speculated to run on an adaptive OS, blurring the lines between iPadOS and MacBook's software.

Apple's future hybrid tablet could utilize Mac OS features once docked in the keyboard. / © Patently Apple

Apple iPhone Fold price

On the other hand, the iPhone 'Fold' is not expected to be released sometime in 2025, the firm added. This further echoes the reports of other analysts like Ross Young and Ming-Chi Kuo. Surprisingly, the source predicts that the foldable iPhone may cost $2500, which is more than double the pricing of the iPhone 14 Pro Max and significantly higher than the Galaxy Z Fold 4.

Affiliate offer Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 The Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 is heavily discounted today! To device database

Again, details about this upcoming device are still scarce considering the production hasn't started yet. But it could be presumed that Apple could tap Samsung for the display component. At the very least, the technology Samsung is using on its Galaxy Z Fold 4 and future generations might be utilized by its biggest rival.

What do you think could be the other big selling point of a foldable iPhone aside from the hardware? Will Apple introduce a new operating system alongside its iPhone 'Fold'? We want to hear your take on this matter.