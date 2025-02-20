Hot topics

How to preorder the iPhone 16E
Following a year of massive leaks, Apple has officially announced the iPhone 16e, the spiritual successor to the iPhone SE (3rd generation). The budget-friendly iPhone will hit shelves on February 28, 2025, but preorders open on February 21. If you're planning to get one, here’s how to buy it.

The iPhone 16e comes with notable upgrades that bring it closer to the standard iPhone 16 (review). It is powered by the A18 SoC, featuring an octa-core GPU, enabling premium features like Apple Intelligence and various AI functionalities. Additionally, it supports satellite messaging via Emergency SOS and Roadside Assistance in select countries.

The design gets a major overhaul compared to the iPhone SE (2022). The 16e now features a larger 6.1-inch OLED display with a notch, offering a flatter and more modern look. It also introduces the customizable Action Button, previously reserved for higher-end iPhone models.

However, to keep the price reasonable, Apple has removed some key features. The iPhone 16e has a single-lens 48 MP camera, a downgrade from the dual-camera setups in flagship models. It also lacks Wi-Fi 6E, Ultra-Wideband (UWB), and MagSafe charging. While it still supports wireless charging, it's limited to 7.5 W. For a more detailed breakdown of what’s missing, take a look at our iPhone 16e guide.

iPhone 16e: What to Know About Price and Availability

The iPhone 16e starts at $599, a notable price increase from the previous iPhone SE. However, it now comes with 128 GB of base storage. Higher storage options include 256 GB for $699 and 512 GB for $899. The iPhone 16e will be available in White and Black/Space Gray.

Preorders begin on February 21 at 5:00 AM PST (8:00 AM EST) in select major countries including the USA, while shipment begins on February 28.

Apple iPhone 16e Pricing

Storage Price
128 GB $599
256 GB $699
512 GB $899

iPhone 16e Preorders: Where to Buy It First

Apple Store

You can preorder the iPhone 16e directly from Apple’s online store as either an unlocked device or through an installment plan. If you use an Apple Card, you’ll receive daily cashback rewards.

Apple also offers a trade-in program, where you can get up to $630 in credit for your older, working iPhone—depending on its condition— which you can apply toward your iPhone 16e purchase.

Additionally, Apple provides the option to activate your new iPhone 16e with Amazon, Verizon, Boost, or AT&T at checkout or set it up later.

Best Buy

Best Buy also offers preorders for the iPhone 16e, but only with activation on AT&T or Verizon—there is no option to purchase an unlocked device or activate it later. However, Best Buy provides a 0% interest installment plan for up to 36 months, making it a more flexible financing option.

Are you planning to upgrade to the iPhone 16e? Where will you preorder? Please let us know in the comments!

