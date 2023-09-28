Apple's Entire iPhone 16 Range May Feature Custom A18 Chips

Apple has started rebranding its iPhone chips with the iPhone 15 Pro equipped with A17 Pro rather than the A17 Bionic, breaking the company's naming cycle in many years. The rebranding will continue on the entire iPhone 16 line, which is expected to feature a flagship A18 system-on-chip in two variants, according to a new report.

The forecast comes from notable leaker and Haitong's consultant Jeff Pu, which also managed to correctly predict that the iPhone 15 Pro Max (review) will see a price hike and Apple dropping the solid-state key in favor of an Action Button.

Apple iPhone 16 processor

In his research note (via MacRumors), it describes that Apple will utilize the A18 and A18 Pro chipsets on next year's iPhone 16 (Plus) and iPhone 16 Pro (Max), respectively. The move should ditch the Bionic chip branding even for the standard iPhones that has the current generation using last year's A16 Bionic.

Apple's new A17 Pro SoC for the iPhone 15 Pro (Max). / © Apple

However, it was not mentioned whether the same chips are going to power some Apple iPad tablets that still rely on the Bionic silicons like with the iPad 10 (review) and iPad Mini 6. Additionally, the A18 and A18 Pro names are not even final and may be renamed in the process.

How will the Apple A18 and A18 Pro be better than A17 Pro

Likewise, it was mentioned that both A18 processors will benefit from the new TSMC's 3NE fabrication process. Compared to the N3B that is currently used to manufacture the iPhone 15 Pro's A17 Pro, the 3NE has more efficient yield output and cheaper to use.

It's also unclear what are the differentiating features between the A18 and A18 Pro. But it is safe to assume the iPhone-maker will make the chips distinguishable at least in terms of clock speed and numbers of cores in both CPU and GPU configurations.

Affiliate offer Apple iPhone 15 Pro Max

We want to know your suggestions on how should Apple name its iPhone chipsets. Should the Cupertino tech giant continue to use Bionic for the standard iPhones? Let us hear your answers in the comment section.