Apple's iPhone 16 Ultra May Feature a Crazy Zoom Camera

Authored by: Jade Bryan
NextPit Apple iPhone 14 Pro Camera
© nextpit

While the Apple iPhone 15 is only expected to be unveiled in September, there are already a few reports emerging about the iPhone 16. The latest is specific to the iPhone 16 Pro Max or iPhone 16 Ultra, which is speculated of sporting a periscope camera with super zoom level way above compared to any camera phones today.

The report comes from frequent leaker Digital Chat Station that shared the details on China's Weibo social media platform. Accordingly, Apple's iPhone 16 Ultra will arrive with an upgraded periscope camera over the upcoming iPhone 15 Pro Max with unknown peak zoom level. The source added that this sensor is paired with a 300 mm focal length, putting it at the 'Super Telephoto' level utilized in capturing far distant subjects.

In contrast, the Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra (review) has 230 mm focal which has a 10x magnification level. It would put the iPhone 16 Ultra's supposed 300 mm at 23 percent longer, although it remains unseen what actual level and formats will be actually offered.

Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra Camera Module
The ISOCELL HP2 200 MP main lens is THE big news of the Galaxy S23 Ultra. This is mated to a 10 MP periscope with 10x lossless zoom. / © nextpit

Furthermore, the account believes Apple is introducing a bigger sensor on the iPhone 16 Ultra by the time it is launched next year. Meanwhile, it is seen that the iPhone 15 Pro (Max) is keeping the same 48 MP Sony IMX 803 sensor as with the iPhone 14 Pro (Max) that our colleague Antoine reviewed.

It also said that the iPhone 16 Pro will only happen to feature the periscope camera as Apple is skipping this on the smaller iPhone 15 Pro. This means the model could only share the periscope camera specs of the iPhone 15 Pro Max and not from the iPhone 16 Pro Max or Ultra as Apple is further differentiating the two ranges.

What are your thoughts on Apple possibly equipping the top-end 2024 iPhone with this periscope camera? Would you find this a useful feature? Share with us your opinion in the comments.

Via: MacRumors Source: Weibo

