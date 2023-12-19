Rumor: iPhone 16 Will Be Unexciting, But Adds More Buttons

Apple's iPhone 16 is reportedly bringing minimal upgrades coming from the iPhone 15. Instead, the Cupertino tech company is expected to introduce a set of new buttons in the upcoming iPhone range , according to the latest report.

In the recently published newsletter of Bloomberg's Mark Gurman, the Apple leaker has mentioned a few key details about the iPhone 16 and iPhone 16 Pro in addition to touting major changes planned for the Watch Series 10 and iPad catalog.

Particularly, he described that the standard iPhone 16 duo will share an Action Button with the iPhone 16 Pro while all four models are adding an all-new “capture” button, supporting the earlier rumor.

The position of the capture button is believed to located on the lower-right side of the frame while the Action Button stays on the upper left. This means the 5G mmWave in the US variants will be repositioned from the left to the right side. The non-US models are not likely affected given the lack of this radio spectrum.

What is the function of the new “Capture” key on the Apple iPhone 16

What's more interesting, however, is that Gurman reveals the function of this capture key, which is a dedicated camera control for recording videos on the new iPhones. It added that the camera button uses a capacitive component and Apple's Force sensor to detect different levels of pressure similar to the trackpad on MacBooks or Home ID in the iPhone SE.

Apple's iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max feature a programmable action button. / © nextpit

It's unclear whether the source refers to a dedicated function for video recording or if it should work when taking still photos as well. Regardless, the related camera shortcut makes sense as the iPhone 16 and iPhone 16 are said to boast 3D or spatial video recording that could be played on the Vision Pro headset. Perhaps, Apple is going to heavily market the integration of the iPhone 16 with its headset.

No big surprises for the entire Apple iPhone 16 line

Elsewhere, the iPhone 16 is tipped to be little changed from the iPhone 15. Namely, the iPhone 16 Pro and iPhone 16 Pro Max will only get a new chipset and slightly wider displays than their predecessors. Meanwhile, the smaller Pro could finally get a periscope camera with 5x zoom, which is exclusive to the Pro Max this year.

Apple iPhone 16 Pro vs iPhone 15 Pro display, size, weight comparison / © nextpit

As regards the vanilla iPhone 16 and iPhone 16 Plus, the two would see their dual rear cameras rearranged to support spatial video recording. The displays on the pair are previously rumored to be unchanged with a disappointing 60 Hz refresh rate and Dynamic Island cutout. However, they should enlist the custom A18 Apple chipset and possibly a better cooling system, too.

Do you think the additions of new buttons are practical updates on the iPhone 16? Share with us your thoughts in the comment section.