The iPhone 16 series features larger battery capacities (except for the Plus model) and faster charging speed . However, beyond these upgrades, it appears that battery replacement has become more expensive, especially for the iPhone 16 Pro models.

Bigger batteries, but costlier to be replaced

According to Apple’s updated iPhone repair and service page (via MacRumors), the estimated battery replacement fee outside of AppleCare+ for the new iPhone 16 Pro and iPhone 16 Pro Max is $119. This is a $20 (20%) increase from the $99 fee for the iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Pro (review). Meanwhile, the service fee for iPhone 16 and iPhone 16 Plus remains unchanged at $99.

Outside the USA, the higher charges are also evident in other regions. For example, in Germany and other European countries, the estimated battery replacement cost for the iPhone 16 Pro (Max) model is listed at €139, significantly higher than the previous model’s €109.

It costs more to replace or service the batteries in the new iPhone 16 Pro (Max). / © Apple

Despite the increase in service fees, this is still much lower compared to older iPhone models like the iPhone 14 series, which required the entire back panel to be serviced when replacing the battery pack—costing almost half the value of a brand-new device.

iPhone 16 has redesigned battery packs

While Apple did not specify the reason for the price hike in the iPhone 16 Pro battery service fee, it is presumed that the updated battery design is the main factor. This year’s iPhone 16 range reportedly features a new metal sheet around the cells, improving heat dissipation but it could also be made more complex to access.

Additionally, all models except the iPhone 16 Plus have larger battery capacities, which might be another factor in the jacked-up replacement fee.

Of course, if you have AppleCare+, battery replacement should be free, with only a small premium to be paid. However, Apple will only replace the battery if its health capacity falls below 80% or if there are physical deteriorations.

The iPhone 16 and iPhone 16 Pro were introduced last week and will start to ship this week. Hence, we will only know the cause by the time the disassembly videos of the new iPhones are here.

Do you purchase AppleCare+ when buying an iPhone? How do you service your handset? We want to hear your answers in the comment section.