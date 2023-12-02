Entire iPhone 16 Lineup May Feature a More Useful Action Button

One of the major new features on the iPhone 15 is the Action Button , which has replaced the mute switch in the Pro models. Basically, the new button offers programmable actions to trigger select shortcuts. It is heavily rumored that the entire iPhone 16 line will feature an Action Button, but now a fresh report speculates this is an upgraded version with added functionality comparable to Apple's Touch ID.

A better Action Button on the Apple iPhone 16 (Pro)

According to the unnamed source cited by MacRumors, Apple is revamping the Action Button on the iPhone 16 Pro models and will ditch the mechanical form. Instead, the upcoming version will utilize a capacitive or solid-state type of material, similar to the integrated Touch ID on the home button on older iPhone models and iPad tablets or the Force trackpad on MacBooks.

Furthermore, the capacitive Action Button is said to utilize a force sensor so that it can detect and work with varying levels of pressure. Through this, it will be possible to support a wider set of functions compared to the current limited button capabilities.

The new action button is very practical and less of a gimmick than I thought. / © nextpit

There is also a mention of the all-new capture button by the outlet and tipped to be using capacitive technology. Aside from the existence of this capture button, there is not much else known about what is the function of the component, though the term suggests it might be integrated with the camera.

Additionally, it is seen that the entire iPhone 16 range features the new Action Button together with a capture. Meaning, both the iPhone 16 and iPhone 16 Plus should debut with two additional keys on top of the physical volume rocker and power inputs.

More than these keys, the iPhone 16 Pro and iPhone 16 Pro Max are rumored to feature slightly larger displays with reduced bezels. There are also updated ultrawide cameras for the pros. On the other hand, the vanilla iPhone 16 duo is still reported getting displays with a 60 Hz refresh rate.

Apple to add an Action Button on the 2025 iPhone SE 4

Apple's next-gen iPhone SE which is rumored to be ready by 2025 is also said to include an Action Button rather than having the old mute switch on its side. Whether the capture key is coming to the iPhone SE 4 as well is still unknown.

Do you think the Action Button on iPhones is a practical feature? If you got an iPhone 15 Pro, how often do you use it? Shoot us with your answers in the comments.