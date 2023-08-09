Gurman: Apple iPhone 15 Launch on September 12 Most Likely

Last week, it was rumored that the upcoming Apple fall event where the iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Pro are expected to be announced will happen on September 13 . This was based on the internal memo that was circulated among Apple staff. However, a new rumor that hails from a prominent Apple leaker suggests the iPhone launch could kick off a day earlier, which falls on September 12.

New Apple iPhone 15 (Pro) launch and release dates

According to the latest tweet from Bloomberg's Mark Gurman, the chances of Apple unveiling the next-generation iPhones on September 12 have increased compared to the initial September 13 schedule. The aforementioned date falls on Tuesday, which is still in line with the previous Apple events.

If all goes according to plan, the unveiling will likely be followed by pre-order for the iPhone 15 within the same week as the announcement. The initial release may only commence after a week, which is similar to the iPhone 14 (review) last year.

As usual, the September 12 release date and availability of the iPhone 15 are not yet official. It is possible that Apple will release the details for the event in the coming weeks or by the end of this month.

The Apple iPhone 15 Pro's alleged design: Buttons and a camera hump were spotted. / © 9to5Mac

When it comes to changes, the vanilla Apple iPhone 15 (Plus) is said to feature a Dynamic Island cut-out on the display. The iPhone manufacturer could also equip the duo with a 48 MP main camera and an Apple A16 Bionic chipset, similar to the current iPhone 14 Pro range that our colleague reviewed.

Based on the leaks, the iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max will sport a titanium chassis, a thinner bezel, and a programmable action button that is comparable to the Watch Ultra. The more expensive iPhone models are going to be powered by a newer Apple A17 Bionic SoC while the Pro Max will most likely to debut with a periscope camera.

Apple could also introduce the Apple Watch Ultra 2 and Watch Series 9 smartwatches alongside the iPhone 15. At the same time, the compact iPad Mini 7 may even join the planned hardware lineup this year.

Do you intend to buy or upgrade to the iPhone 15 this year? Tell us in the comments.