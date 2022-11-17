The non-pro iPhone 15 models may stick to an obsolete USB data speed

The entire iPhone 15 lineup is expected to feature a USB-C port that will replace the custom Lightning port that Apple has been using for many years. However, not all upcoming iPhone 15 models will benefit from the improved data transfer of the new interface. A fresh report speculates that only the iPhone 15 Pro and the possible Ultra model will receive the new USB-C port.

Analyst and prolific leaker Ming-Chi Kuo shared his latest allegations regarding Apple's plans of equipping the first iPhones with USB. On one hand, he believes that only the iPhone 15 Pro and Pro Max will receive the upgraded USB speed. The more expensive duo could either sport a USB 3.2 or Thunderbolt 3 specification.

Apple's iPhone 15 USB speed

On the other hand, the two vanilla iPhone 15 handsets will still be stuck with a USB 2.0 speed despite having the new interface. Theoretically speaking, this archaic USB version is rated at 480Mbps compared to the minimum 20Gbps for USB 3.2. Thunderbolt 3 has double the speed of the latter at 40Gbps.

Apple's latest move could further widen the disparity between the standard and pro iPhones. It was also reported that the Cupertino firm will continue to ship the Pro variants with better display, faster chipset, and more capable camera.

Fortunately, not all features will favor the iPhone 15 Pro (Max). The non-pro models are said to ship with Dynamic Island design similar to the current iPhone 14 Pro, which is a big departure from the infamous notch. It still remains unknown if there will be changes to this design such as a smaller pill-shape cutouts. Regardless, this unification could possibly help Apple reclaim the lackluster sales of the iPhone 14 and 14 Plus.

