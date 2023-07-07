Only Apple's iPhone 15 Pro Max Model Could Get a Lot Pricier

The Apple iPhone 15 series is expected to be revealed in September. There are already leaks that the next-gen iPhone will sport notable changes ranging from bigger batteries to a new titanium frame. At the same time, these upgrades could also mean a higher price tag , particularly on the iPhone 15 Pro Max model, which is believed to feature an exclusive periscope camera .

Better features, higher price for the Apple iPhone 15 Pro Max

In a new forecast, Haitong International Research's prominent analyst Jeff Pu reiterates his previous report that the iPhone 15 Pro duo will be pricier than the iPhone 14 Pro (review). However, he is now highlighting that it could only be the iPhone 15 Pro Max variant that will see the jump from the current starting price at $1099.

It wasn't specified how much the iPhone 15 Pro Max will cost at launch. Presently, the iPhone 14 Pro Max (review) is priced $1099 in the US, which is before taxes are applied, while getting it from other regions like Europe is significantly higher that starts at €1449 including the tax. The only plausible is for the iPhone-maker to command $1199 in the States.

The Apple iPhone 15 Pro's alleged design: Buttons and a camera hump were spotted. / © 9to5Mac

Although we could likely be seeing a steep cost increase, the iPhone 15 Pro Max is tipped to feature a periscope camera with a higher optical zoom level. Additionally, it is also rumored that the base storage configuration will start at 256 GB or double the predecessor. Apple could incorporate a new titanium frame, action button, and thinner bezels for both Pro models as well.

Meanwhile, the rest of the lineup, including the vanilla models, are said to feature a USB-C port and share the Dynamic Island. Plus, the non-pro iPhones could also benefit from the new 48 MP main sensor and matte glass panel at the rear.

Is it logical for Apple to increase the pricing of the iPhone 15 Pro Max? Would you consider the better specs worth the higher sticker price? Let us know your answers in the comments.