Hot topics

Apple Could Adopt Faster Wi-Fi 6E Starting on the iPhone 15 Pro

2 min read 2 min No comments 0
Authored by: Jade Bryan
NextPit Apple iPhone 14 Plus Yellow Front Camera
© nextpit

Most Android flagship phones already come with Wi-Fi 6E which is even found in some mid-rangers like the Samsung Galaxy A54. As for Apple, they have only adopted the technology on its iPad Pro and MacBook but not yet on the iPhone. It is now reported that the iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max could be the first models to sport the improved connectivity feature.

Advantages of Wi-Fi 6e on Apple iPhone 15 Pro

Wi-Fi 6E or Wi-Fi 6 Extended (802.11ax) is fairly not a new technology since it debuted years ago, but it's a modest improvement over the older Wi-Fi 6 standard. At the same time, using Wi-Fi 6E requires of a capable router, such as the Google Nest WiFi Pro, in addition to the requirement that the smartphone or handset should also have the Wi-Fi 6e modem.

When it comes to actual differences and advantages, the Wi-Fi 6E uses the 6 GHz wireless band while the regular Wi-Fi 6 utilizes the most common frequencies of 2.4 GHz and 5 GHz. It has a more stable connection and faster data transfer since only the devices using the band are allowed, plus it can accommodate more devices on its channels.

Google Nest WiFi Pro 2022 with WiFi 6E
Google's Nest WiFi Pro router ships with Wi-Fi 6E. / © Google

According to the report of prominent Barclays analysts, Apple could add Wi-Fi 6E to its next-gen iPhones. However, it is believed that it will be exclusive to the iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max, leaving the standard iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus with the older connectivity standard.

They haven't specified whether next year's entire iPhone 16 line would be getting the same Wi-Fi 6E. But it should be noted that a newer Wi-Fi 7 has already made way to a few Android devices such as the OnePlus 11 (review) through the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chip. In this end, this puts the iPhones lagging in terms of wireless features.

Would you think that Wi-Fi 6e is essential on a smartphone or tablet? Share with us your thoughts in the comments.

Via: MacRumors

nextpit receives a commission for purchases made via the marked links. This has no influence on the editorial content and there are no costs for you. You can find out more about how we make money on our transparency page.
Go to comment (0) Next
Jade Bryan

Jade Bryan
Junior Editor

I still remember how amazed I was when I first got hold of the Nokia 3210 back when I was a kid, and it was during that time I developed my love for technology, particularly for mobile phones. I started sharing my knowledge through writing in different blogs and forums back in Nokia Nseries era. I even make videos before where I put different phones side-by-side. Today, I'm still an avid enthusiast of smartphones, but my interests have evolved into smart devices and electric vehicles.

View all articles
Liked this article? Share now!
Recommended articles
Latest articles
No comments
Write new comment:
All changes will be saved. No drafts are saved when editing
Write new comment:
All changes will be saved. No drafts are saved when editing