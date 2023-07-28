Apple iPhone 15 Pro's Action Button Functions are Revealed

Early leaks and rumors suggest Apple will replace the mute switch on the iPhone 15 Pro with a new action button that is similar to the Watch Ultra (review) . It was not detailed before on how this will be utilized on iPhones , but a recent uncovered string of codes indicate the functionalities that this component brings.

The clues were found from the iOS 17 Beta 4 (via MacRumors) that Apple rolled out this week. Among the code excerpts reveal the possible set of actions integrated to the new physical button and which users can take advantage of by triggering even if the iPhone 15 Pro (Max) is locked.

While it was not provided what describe each action would do, these covers nine modes, including turning on silent profile and accessing accessibility, voice memo, and translate, among others. There are camera and flashlight shortcuts as well in addition to the Shortcuts app, which could be an alternative to the current lock screen virtual buttons.

Below you can check the listed actions based on code strings of iOS 17 beta 4:

Silent mode

Camera

Flashlight

Focus

Magnifier

Shortcuts

Accessibility

Translate

Voice Memo

An alleged Apple iPhone 15 Pro render with the new taptic button. / © Chenwen 1987

Besides the basic functions and shortcuts, there could also be combination or custom button actions such as double or long pressing it to activate a different trigger. Considerably, this is more flexible and useful compared to the single mute toggle on the current iPhone models.

The action button is said to be exclusive to the iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max and won't be available on the standard iPhone 15 (Plus). Furthermore, the two premium models are tipped to feature titanium chassis and thinner bezels while the Pro Max is getting a periscope camera. But it is confirmed that all four iPhone 15 entries will switch to USB-C from the Lightning port.

