iPhone 15 Pro may arrive with a shocking design twist

For many years Apple has been making OLED-equipped iPhones , it never introduced any model with a curved screen. A new allegation, however, has come forward providing early hints that the Cupertino company may be ready to bring this change on this year's iPhone 15 .

As cited by the source of Twitter user ShrimpApplePro, the iPhone 15 (Plus) and iPhone 15 Pro (Max) models will retain their respective screen sizes. But it adds that Apple will also incorporate curved screens on the entire lineup.

First Apple iPhones with curved screen

Accordingly, the result is less pronounced as the curvature is limited to the bezels rather than mirroring an edge-to-edge design found on Samsung smartphones like the Galaxy S22 Ultra. More importantly, the effect was likened to the curved glass edges found on the Apple Watch Series 8 and Watch SE (review).

Wearing the Apple Watch SE on the wrist, doing data entry is much more efficient. / © NextPit

The leaker believes that the standard iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 (Plus) will be taking advantage of the Dynamic Island design as well. This further gives support to the previous report that Apple will finally remove the differentiating factor between the current iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Pro, at least on the front section.

Faster processor and titanium build on iPhone 15 Pro

However, Apple is still expected to offer exclusive features to the premium models. Both iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max will likely sport a titanium chassis along with the unannounced A17 Bionic chipset that is tipped to arrive with significant battery efficiency improvements. On the other hand, only the iPhone 15 Pro Max is said to have a new periscopic camera.

To track Apple's yearly hardware cadence, the iPhone 15 would be announced in September 2023. Surprisingly, there are already rumors that iPhone-maker plans to lower the price of the iPhone 15 Plus while the iPhone 15 Ultra's pricing may get a steep increase to make up for those new features.