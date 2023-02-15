Apple's iPhone 15 (Pro) could feature a retro curved design

It turns out that it is not only the upcoming OLED iPad tablets that would benefit from a dramatic design update. This year's Apple iPhone 15 (Plus) and iPhone 15 Pro (Max) are now rumored to receive an exterior overhaul that has not been seen for many years.

Leaker ShrimpApplePro reported on Twitter that its sources confirmed that the entire iPhone 15 range will retain the display sizes of the current iPhone 14 (review) lineup. However, Apple could make the bezels on these devices curvier along with rounded edges, which would mimic the look and feel of an Apple Watch Series 8 or Watch SE 2nd gen in some ways.

Flat vs curved design on an iPhone

The changes may also result in the same rear form found on the iPhone 11 that has curved glass panels that meet at its round edges and sides. Only this time, both front and back panels of the iPhone 15 are less flat.

While the diagonal display sizes would remain unchanged, the tipster added that the bezels on the iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max (Ultra) will become thinner. I'm other words, the overall dimensions on the Pro models may be reduced as well, if indeed the iPhone manufacturer stays true to the rumored display sizes.

Apple Watch SE 2's curved bezels alongside its Watch Faces catalog that offers everything from artwork to detailed moon phases. / © NextPit

Almost minor upgrades for the vanilla iPhone 15

Based on what we can piece together, Apple will also place its Dynamic Island cutout with ceramic protection for the first time on standard iPhones. However, it is believed that display refresh rate on these models will remain unchanged at 60Hz, making Pro Motion exclusive to the Pro.

In terms of remaining specifications, the iPhone 15 (Plus) is touted to receive the older A16 Bionic chipset and possibly inherit the 48MP camera from the iPhone 14 Pro. On the other hand, both iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max should feature the A17 Bionic chip together with faster memory type. Regardless, the entire 2023 iPhone series could arrive with USB-C port.

Would you prefer a curvier and rounder design on an Apple iPhone? Let us know of your preferences in the comments.