Apple to equip the iPhone 15 (Pro) with a crazy advanced camera

We are not too far away from 2023, but rumors surrounding the iPhone 15 continue to pour in. The latest report indicates that Apple will employ a new camera sensor that could drastically improve the shooting capabilities of the next year's iPhone lineup. This effort will purportedly involve some help from Sony.

The current iPhone 14 Pro (Max) arrived with notable features including a bigger 48MP camera and 4K cinematic video. According to NikkeiAsia, Apple still has plans to further upgrade the hardware of the iPhone 15 by incorporating a new image sensor made by Sony.

Also read: Best smartphone cameras to buy in 2022

Superior camera on the Apple iPhone 15

The aforementioned sensor can capture more light and has better dynamic range control due to the breakthrough technology within. This improvement enables more distinguishable subjects even against bright backlights or in low-light scenarios. In short, Apple's iPhone 15 could lessen the incidence of over- and under-exposed shots.

Sony made this possible by using a new CMOS architecture that separates the substrate layers of photodiode and transistor. The Japanese company also mentioneed that they were able to add photodiodes on a new layer resulting in each pixel capturing more light compared to traditional sensors.

Affiliate offer Apple iPhone 14 Pro Get the iPhone 14 Pro from Apple's official store. To device database

Other Apple iPhone 15 features

It remains uncertain which sensor will be replaced and if all iPhone 15 models, including the non-Pro handsets, will benefit from the innovative technology. This year, Apple launched the iPhone 14 Pro and Pro Max with a bigger primary sensor while the iPhone 14 (Plus) retained last year's dual camera setup.

Beyond imaging, Apple is tipped to transition from its Lightning port to USB-C. Cupertino is speculated to ditch physical buttons in favor of a solid-state type. Lastly, the entire iPhone 15 lineup is expected to arrive with a punch hole Dynamic Island display, finally departing from the unwieldy notch.

Affiliate offer Apple iPhone 14 Order the iPhone 14 with new features like crash detection and satellite connectivity. To device database

With Samsung also launching the Galaxy S23 (Ultra) with a promising 200MP camera, do you think Apple will be able to catch up or surpass with its biggest rival?