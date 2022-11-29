Tech & Community
NextPit

Apple to equip the iPhone 15 (Pro) with a crazy advanced camera

2 min read 2 min No comments 0
Authored by: Jade Bryan
NextPit Apple iPhone 14 Pro Max Camera Module
© NextPit

We are not too far away from 2023, but rumors surrounding the iPhone 15 continue to pour in. The latest report indicates that Apple will employ a new camera sensor that could drastically improve the shooting capabilities of the next year's iPhone lineup. This effort will purportedly involve some help from Sony.

The current iPhone 14 Pro (Max) arrived with notable features including a bigger 48MP camera and 4K cinematic video. According to NikkeiAsia, Apple still has plans to further upgrade the hardware of the iPhone 15 by incorporating a new image sensor made by Sony.

Superior camera on the Apple iPhone 15

The aforementioned sensor can capture more light and has better dynamic range control due to the breakthrough technology within. This improvement enables more distinguishable subjects even against bright backlights or in low-light scenarios. In short, Apple's iPhone 15 could lessen the incidence of over- and under-exposed shots.

Sony made this possible by using a new CMOS architecture that separates the substrate layers of photodiode and transistor. The Japanese company also mentioneed that they were able to add photodiodes on a new layer resulting in each pixel capturing more light compared to traditional sensors.

Other Apple iPhone 15 features

It remains uncertain which sensor will be replaced and if all iPhone 15 models, including the non-Pro handsets, will benefit from the innovative technology. This year, Apple launched the iPhone 14 Pro and Pro Max with a bigger primary sensor while the iPhone 14 (Plus) retained last year's dual camera setup.

Beyond imaging, Apple is tipped to transition from its Lightning port to USB-C. Cupertino is speculated to ditch physical buttons in favor of a solid-state type. Lastly, the entire iPhone 15 lineup is expected to arrive with a punch hole Dynamic Island display, finally departing from the unwieldy notch.

With Samsung also launching the Galaxy S23 (Ultra) with a promising 200MP camera, do you think Apple will be able to catch up or surpass with its biggest rival?

Source: NikkeiAsia

NextPit receives a commission for purchases made via the marked links. This has no influence on the editorial content and there are no costs for you. You can find out more about how we make money on our transparency page.
Jade Bryan

Jade Bryan

I still remember how amazed I was when I first got hold of the Nokia 3210 back when I was a kid, and it was during that time I developed my love for technology, particularly for mobile phones. I started sharing my knowledge through writing in different blogs and forums back in Nokia Nseries era. I even make videos before where I put different phones side-by-side. Today, I'm still an avid enthusiast of smartphones, but my interests have evolved into smart devices and electric vehicles.

View all articles

Recommended articles

Liked this article? Share now!
Join the discussion

Latest articles

No comments

Write new comment:
All changes will be saved. No drafts are saved when editing
Write new comment:
All changes will be saved. No drafts are saved when editing