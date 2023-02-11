Tech & Community
iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus may stick with 60Hz display (again)

Authored by: Jade Bryan
The iPhones 14 and iPhone 14 Plus remain as a few notable premium phones that lack fast displays. Apparently, 2023's standard models of the iPhone 15 are reportedly getting the same short end of the stick, as a tipster alleges that Apple will keep the 120 hz refresh rate exclusive to the iPhone 15 Pro models.

Despite how many years Android manufacturers have been offering between 90 Hz to 120 Hz panels on mid-range devices, Apple has always made it an expensive option for its iPhone lineup. And if the report of a tipster holds any truth, the iPhone-maker may again shortchange most of the buyers.

Apple may keep refresh rates (s)low

According to the frequent leaker who goes by the name of TheGalox on Twitter, this year's iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus will feature 60Hz OLED panels. Meaning that only the iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max are going to take advantage of the faster refresh rate at 120 Hz as well as the always-on display that is enabled by the type of display found on these models. 

While he didn't specify if there are changes to the diagonal size for the regular iPhones' displays, it is safe to say that Apple may be sticking further with the 6.1-inch and 6.7-inch sizes for the smaller and plus model, respectively.

A display hole could make up for the inferior refresh rate

Fortunately, Apple might not entirely leave a sour taste in its fans mouth. The source also talked about redeeming features the iPhone 15 (Plus) will get on top of the iterative hardware updates. It is believed that the pair will share the remaining specifications with the iPhone 14 Pro (review) except on the telephoto sensor and screen refresh rate.

To note that on paper, the Dynamic Island could arrive for the first time on the non-pro iPhones alongside the A16 Bionic chipset that powers last year's iPhone 14 Pro (Max). All are seemingly unsurprising if we predict Apple. Lastly, some new improvements like USB-C port or even the 48MP main sensor could finally materialize too.

Will you be buying the iPhone 15 if it gets a Dynamic Island despite a 60Hz display? We're surely eager to find out your answers.

Source: Twitter/u/TheGalox

