iPhone 15: Will the notch follow Android's designs?

There are new rumors about the iPhone 15. No, not a typo. Admittedly, talking about a smartphone in March 2022 that we expect in the second half of 2023 at the earliest is early. Especially since we hardly have any information even about the iPhone 14 so far. However, the rumors do not only concern the iPhone 15.

A known leaker gave a preview of the possible design of the iPhone 15.

The notch is to be replaced in all models.

The well-known leaker Ross Young is known for always jumping on possible designs of the iPhone. He is one of the people who predict the iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max will abandon the notch. The current design is expected to be replaced by a punch hole notch and a second, pill-shaped notch. Now he speaks up again and claims that Apple will completely do without the notch with the iPhone 15.

Is the big notch on the way out? / © NextPit

Accordingly, all of the 2023 smartphone models could rely on the design of the 2022 Pro series. According to the report, the smartphone, which is expected for the second half of 2023, will have a significantly smaller pill and punch hole notch. As a result, the front of the iPhone 15 would almost completely consist of the display. The Face ID sensors would disappear directly under the display - along with the front camera.

Is the design of the iPhone 14 Pro already finalized?

A few days ago, there were already the first more solid rumors about the iPhone 14 Pro. The smartphone is said to have already started test production, which means that a finished design must be available.

If you are tired of notch news: Check the rumors about the iPhone 14's camera!

Either way, we'll have to wait and see how the design develops or continue to rely on rumors. On the other hand, we will get some official news from Apple next week: Apple's spring event will take place on March 8, where the iPhone SE (2022) should be presented, among other things. We will of course report on everything important for you so that you don't miss anything from the event!

What do you think about the rumor? Do you think, like me, that it's too early to already make assumptions about the iPhone 15? Let us know in the comments!