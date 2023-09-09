Apple to Unveil iPhone 15, iPhone 15 Pro, and iPhone 15 Ultra: What You Need to Know

Apple is set to announce the iPhone 15, along with the iPhone 15 Pro, and possibly the new iPhone 15 Ultra. Now that the date is confirmed, we've listed the key details you should know about the next-gen iPhones. This includes new features, specs, release dates, and the differences between the standard iPhone and the Pro or Ultra models.

Please note that this is a dedicated hub for the Apple iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Pro. While not yet confirmed, there are strong rumors that Apple will introduce an iPhone with the 'Ultra' moniker this year. If this materializes, it will replace the iPhone 15 Pro Max model.

Apple iPhone 15 Series: Release date and availability

After months of speculation, Apple is officially set to announce the iPhone 15 on September 12. The keynote will be streamed live and will be accessible to all. In addition to the standard iPhone announcement, details about the pre-order and release dates for the iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Pro will be highlighted at the event.

Although no official confirmation regarding availability has been provided, it's safe to assume that pre-orders for both the iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Pro will begin within the same week. These devices could be available in stores as early as September 18, just a week after the event.

However, the top-end iPhone 15 Ultra or Pro Max might face delays. A release could be pushed back as far as October, following reports that Apple's suppliers have encountered production delays for a key component specific to that model.

Apple iPhone 15 Series: Design

In terms of exterior changes, the iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus are poised for a significant makeover at the front. It's widely anticipated that the standard iPhone 15 will adopt the Dynamic Island design previously exclusive to the iPhone 14 Pro. This marks the first time the entire iPhone series will eliminate the notch.

The familiar back panel is expected to remain consistent between the non-pro iPhone 15 and the iPhone 15 Pro, including the camera layout. However, it's likely that the base iPhone 15 will sport a rear glass panel with a frosted finish, departing from the glossy glass seen on its predecessor.

Of note, the iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Ultra might boast a titanium frame, setting them apart from the more affordable iPhone 15 variants which will likely retain an aluminum frame. Additionally, a new programmable action button could serve as another feature exclusive to the Pro models.

Apple iPhone 15 Series: Display

The screen size is expected to remain unchanged across all Apple iPhone 15 models: the smaller iPhone 15 will likely feature a 6.1-inch OLED, while the iPhone 15 Plus will have a 6.7-inch display. The resolution might stay the same, but the refresh rate could be enhanced to 120 Hz for both devices.

A similar situation is anticipated for the iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Ultra, retaining the display characteristics of the iPhone 14 Pro. However, this year Apple might introduce screens with subtly beveled or curved edges. This design could also be reflected in the back glass of the two premium iPhone models.

Apple iPhone 15 Series: Colors

The color options for the Apple iPhone 15 might include a debut of a pink hue, replacing the purple from the iPhone 14. Currently, other rumored colors include muted blue, starlight gold, yellow, and black, alongside light pink. Apple might also continue offering the Product Red, bringing the total to six color choices.

The color choices for the Apple iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus. / © Twitter/u/SonnyDickson

For the iPhone 15 Pro, the use of titanium material might limit the color palette. Based on alleged dummy units, new finishes in blue and gray are expected. These will likely complement the existing silver and graphite options, rounding out to four color choices in total.

Alleged color options for the Apple iPhone 15 Pro. / © Twitter/u/SonnyDickson

Apple iPhone 15 Series: Camera

If rumors are to be believed, the iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus will feature a 48 MP main sensor, currently exclusive to the iPhone 14 Pro models. This sensor would replace the 12 MP one and be paired with a 12 MP ultrawide lens. Additionally, the 12 MP selfie camera may remain unchanged.

It's uncertain whether there will be improvements beyond the increased megapixel count. However, the new sensor is expected to support ProRes and HDR 10 video recording, complementing the 4K Cinematic Video feature on the iPhone 15 cameras.

The standout feature for the iPhone 15 Ultra could be a brand-new periscope camera with extended zoom, replacing the telephoto lens. This is considered its major advantage over the iPhone 15 Pro, which is expected to retain its telephoto lens with 3x optical zoom.

Apple iPhone 15 Series: SoC and memory

A hallmark of Apple's annual hardware updates is the introduction of a new chipset for the iPhone. This year, the Apple iPhone 15 is set to upgrade from the A15 Bionic chipset to the A16 Bionic, which is currently used in the iPhone 14 Pro (review). This silicon retains the same 6-core CPU and 5-core GPU, but both components boast higher clock speeds.

The standout improvement in the A16 chip is its enhanced power efficiency, attributed to the 4 nm process node. This should not only augment battery life on the Apple iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus but also provide boosts in performance and gaming capabilities.

Memory is another area set to see enhancements in the iPhone 15. It wouldn't be a surprise to find Apple incorporating LPDDR5 RAM into the standard iPhone 15, given its significant speed and power consumption advantages over the LPDDR4X used in the iPhone 14. However, Apple might maintain the 6 GB RAM and 128 GB internal storage specifications for the standard models.

As for the iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Ultra, they are expected to harness the power of the even more advanced A17 Bionic. Early benchmarks suggest this chipset offers superior processing and graphical performance compared to the A16. Both models are also anticipated to come with 8 GB of RAM and a starting storage capacity of 256 GB.

Apple iPhone 15 Series: Battery

According to recent reports, the iPhone 15 series is poised to feature significantly larger battery capacities. The standard iPhone 15 is anticipated to have a 3,877 mAh battery pack, marking a 15 percent increase from its predecessor. Similarly, the larger iPhone 15 Plus is rumored to be equipped with a 4,912 mAh battery, reflecting a 12 percent boost.

Battery capacities for the iPhone 15 Pro and Ultra models are also expected to see substantial growth. The iPhone 15 Pro is likely to have a 3,650 mAh cell, while the Pro Max or Ultra could come with a 4,852 mAh battery. These represent increases of 12 percent and 11 percent, respectively, compared to the previous models.

Apple iPhone 15 Series: Price

Early developments around the Apple iPhone 15 pricing were mixed, with initial forecasts suggesting a slightly lower starting price for the iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus. However, recent insights from a consultancy firm indicate that the prices will remain unchanged: $799 for the iPhone 15 and $899 for the iPhone 15 Plus.

The iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Ultra, on the other hand, are expected to see price hikes of approximately $100 each, according to the same source. This would set the iPhone 15 Pro at $1,099 and the Ultra at around $1,199. As always, these prices are likely to vary in different regions.

That's it! In light of the reports above, the upcoming Apple iPhone 15 Series—include here the iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Ultra—promises notable advancements in battery capacity, chipset performance, and camera capabilities. However, the pricing strategies reflect potential hikes, specially for the premium models.

Stay updated with nextpit for the latest news and in-depth analysis on the iPhone 15 Series, and consider subscribing to our newsletter for direct updates right in your inbox!