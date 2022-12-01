Tech & Community
This iOS 16 update may fix Crash Detection false triggering on iPhone 14

Authored by: Jade Bryan
Apple iPhone 14 Pro Max Car Crash Detection Fix Update iOS
Apple's iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Pro debuted with Crash Detection. Recent reports based on actual events have so far commended the vital function of saving lives. Despite that, the feature remains to be problematic for some users due to false triggering when doing sports like skiing or riding rollercoasters. A new iOS 16 update seems to mitigate the issue.

The software update with version 16.1.2 is a minor release and has been seeded to compatible iPhones running on iOS 16. Besides the usual security patches and a few notable changes that came with the update, Apple noted that this will optimize Crash Detection on iPhone 14 models.

Apple is fixing crash detection on iPhone

Car Crash Detection by Apple is not a new feature at all. Google is the major manufacturer to introduce crash detection first with Pixel 4 handsets in 2019 but didn't receive as much attention compared to iPhone 14 and Watch Series 8's version.

Apple's solution also relies on newer sensors such as gyroscopes and high-g accelerometers that you can't find from older Apple devices. In addition to the hardware, crash detection uses software algorithms to intelligently tell if you happen to be involved in accidents including falls and vehicular collisions before contacting emergency responders.

Apple Watch SE review
Apple Watch SE (2022) also comes with Crash Detection / © NextPit

Apple is seemingly improving the software side of the feature with this firmware. However, the Cupertino company didn't provide additional details on how these changes could help avoid false positive accident reports. It's also unclear if there will be a similar watchOS 9 update for Watch Series 8, Watch SE 2, and Watch Ultra.

Are you enabling Crash Detection on your Apple Watch or iPhone? Do you think it is an important feature that will be required in all smartphones and wearables in the future? Let us know your thoughts in the comment section.

