How to buy the Apple iPhone 14 Plus at the best price

Pre-orders for the iPhone 14 Plus began last month. But only on Friday has Apple started shipping and officially launched the new plus model into retail stores. If you haven't picked up one yet, we provide the iPhone 14 Plus buying guide and how to get the best deal.

Apple's iPhone 14 Plus at $899 is the second-cheapest iPhone from the lineup. It sports a 6.7-inch large display comparable to the iPhone 14 Pro Max but without the new Dynamic Island design and ProMotion feature. In addition, it has a big battery that can outlast its smaller counterpart. More than that, Apple has also bestowed a couple of life-saving features to the iPhone 14 Plus.

We haven't published our in-depth testing of the iPhone 14 Plus yet. While waiting, you can head to our iPhone page for complete comparison, or simply head on to our individual reviews below.

How to buy the iPhone 14 Plus at the best price (unlocked or with a carrier)

If you still have your old device, big retailers like Best Buy are running trade-in programs where you can collect credit worth up to $800 before activating a line with them. It supports major carriers including AT&T, Verizon, and T-Mobile. Only the last provider offers a 24-month contract while the first two will set you for 36 months.

Alternatively, you can save up to $720 of credit if you opt for Apple's in-house trade-in program or up to $800 when you choose a carrier at checkout. Just note that the trade-in program is only available for a short amount of time. Aside from the physical shops, only the online Apple Store has an option of buying an unlocked iPhone 14 Plus either for one-time payment or via financing starting at $37.45/monthly.

Affiliate offer Apple iPhone 14 Plus Trade-in your old iPhone and receive credit when buying the iPhone 14 Plus. To device database

When can you order the iPhone 14 Plus?

The iPhone 14 Plus is available since October 7 in major countries and can be purchased direct from the Apple Store or authorized resellers. The list includes Australia, Canada, China, France, Germany, India, Italy, Japan, Singapore, Spain, Thailand, the UAE, the UK, the USA, plus more than 30 other countries. More regions and countries are soon to follow next week.

Are you considering buying the iPhone 14 Plus? Which deal are you looking forward to getting? Let us hear your thoughts regarding this iPhone 14 Plus deal.