Apple iPhone 13 unveiled: How to follow the live stream keynote

On September 14 at 10am PST, Apple will unveil the iPhone 13 . Wait a minute... that's today! You can watch the latest keynote from the Steve Jobs Theater in Cupertino via live stream over the internet. NextPit will lead you directly to the correct video.

It is safe to say that most Apple fans eagerly await for September every year! If you were somewhat thrown off the rails last year because of the disruption caused by the pandemic, the iPhone 13 is finally about to be revealed right on schedule once again. This September 14, 2021, Apple will unveil the latest phone powered by Apple's iOS to the global public. The keynote will be broadcast live on the internet.

For soccer fans, you would know that this time is also when the Champions League game between Bayern Munich and FC Barcelona will kick off, and thankfully, it will be shown free of charge on YouTube. Alternatively, there is also a live stream on the Apple homepage. Being restricted to just the Safari browser or to Apple's own devices is something that has not existed for several years now.

What can we expect from the iPhone 13?

With the iPhone 13, Apple is all set to introduce the latest edition of its legendary iPhone. The public mostly expects incremental updates with improvements to the camera, design, display, and processor. Ahead of the event, we not only compiled all juicy iPhone 13 rumors, but also summarized our expectations for the new Apple iPhone in a video.