Save 53% on a new iPhone 13 with this Verizon deal

Verizon is offering some exciting deals to their Unlimited Plan subscribers. Now, because we know that you may be eyeing to get the new Green color of the iPhone 13 , we present you a deal where you can save 53% on a new iPhone 13 of any color that you want. In this article, we will break down this deal to let you decide if this deal is beneficial for you.

As we know, all of the Verizon plans have recently shifted to 36-month installments only. So getting a good deal for your iPhone will help you bring down the total cost you will have to pay over the next three years. But since you will be paying for the device and the line for a substantial amount of time, it will also be essential to look at whether the iPhone 13 will be a viable solution then. But more on that below.

In this article, we will also give you some more information on the iPhone 13 so that you can decide whether you want to go for the discounted device or even opt for a free iPhone 12 deal that is still running.

Get the iPhone 13 for only $10/month from Verizon

With this plan deal, you can get the iPhone 13 in all configurations for a generous discount. For only $10/month, you can get the iPhone 13 with 128GB with selected Unlimited plans from Verizon. To benefit from the deal, you will have to get a new line from any Unlimited 5G Play More plan and up. So the cheaper 5G Start plan does not benefit from this discount, unfortunately.

Affiliate offer Apple iPhone 13 Get the iPhone 13 with a 3-year Verizon Unlimited plan for a 53% discount! From $799.99 only $360. To device database

As we mentioned before, anyone who gets a device from Verizon will have to pay over 36 monthly installments, so choosing the right data plan is a significant decision. Thankfully, even though Verizon is expensive, it also provides some sweet benefits for subscribers like Disney+ Hulu, and ESPN+.

To benefit from this deal, you will have to get a new line in your Unlimited Plan, but be careful since the 5G Start plan will not give you a discount. Let us take a quick look at the numbers to see how you can benefit from this deal and what you can expect to pay per month and in total.

iPhone 13 Unlimited Verizon deal pricing 5G Start 5G Play More 5G Do More 5G Get More Price $80 $90 $90 $100 Autopay & paperless billing -$10 -$10 -$10 -$10 Price of the iPhone 12/month $22.22 $10.00 $10.00 $10.00 Monthly sum with the iPhone 12 $92.22 $90.00 $90.00 $100.00 Total Price over 36 months* $3,319 $3,240 $3,240 $3,600 Total Price without the deal $3,319.72 $3,679 $3,679 $4,039 Total discount $0 $439 $439 $439

*Note: The total price does not include the local taxes and the one-time activation fee of $35, these are calculated during check-out.

Which plan should I choose?

As you may have noticed, Verizon Unlimited plans are quite expensive this is because all of them come with certain perks and advantages like unlimited data for you and access to the 5G network. But not all of them are equal. This deal basically brings the price of the cheaper 5G Start above those of the 5G Play More, and 5G Do more. What do you gain from going for either plan? See below for yourself.

Verizon Unlimited Plans comparison 5G Start 5G Play More 5G Do More 5G Get More Price without taxes $80 $90 $90 $100 5G Access Nationwide 5G Access 5G Nationwide Access and 5G Ultrawideband 5G Nationwide Access and 5G Ultrawideband 5G Nationwide Access and 5G Ultrawideband Data Unlimited Data 50GB Premium Data + 25GB Hotspot Premium Data | Then Unlimited Data 50GB Premium Data + 25GB Hotspot Premium Data | Then Unlimited Data Unlimited Premium Data + 50GB Hotspot Premium Data | Then Unlimited Data Entertainment Disney+, Apple Music, and Apple or Google Play Pass six month trial Free Disney+, Hulu, and ESPN+ and Apple Arcade or Google Play Pass, Apple Music six month trial Free Disney+, Apple Music, and Apple or Google Play Pass six month trial Free Disney+, Hulu, and ESPN+ and Apple Arcade or Google Play Pass, Apple Music Other Benefits N/A 50% off Verizon Home internet 50% off on Watch, Tablet, Hotspot or Hum Plans, 1 TravelPass day per Month, Verizon Cloud 600GB, 50% off Verizon Home internet 50% off on Watch, Tablet, Hotspot or Hum Plans, 1 TravelPass day per Month, Verizon Cloud 600GB, 50% off Verizon Home internet

Firstly, all of them come with unlimited calls, texts and data in the 4G LTE network, as well as free access to the 5G network. The data, calls, and texts are also available in Mexico and Canada. Depending on your plan, though, your access to the 5G network may be restricted. Then you get access to Verizon Up, which provides deals, discounts, and other rewards. Finally, you get International texting which allows you to send unlimited texts to over 200 countries worldwide, and the basic Call Filter offer from the company.

Is the iPhone 13 the right device for you?

The iPhone 13 was one of our favorite devices from 2021! / © NextPit

The iPhone 13 launched on September 2021. Currently, it is the latest flagship by Apple, and we expect it to be supported and relevant for many years to come, especially with the release of the iPhone SE 2022, as my colleague Rubens Eishima points out. So let us briefly see what this phone has to offer. Selling for an original price of $799.99, the iPhone 13 is simply one of the best smartphones you can buy today.

But if this statement does not convince you, let us spare a few more lines. The iPhone 13 comes with a bright OLED Super Retina XDR display with a resolution of 2532 x 1170, which at 6.1 inches gives you a 460 PPI pixel density. This means that the screen offers a super crisp reproduction that, with the 1,200 nits of brightness, results in some of the best screens you can get on the market. The only downside is that even though other Android solutions offer 90Hz or even 120Hz on their mid-range and flagship devices, the iPhone 13 only chugs out 60Hz.

Protect your new iPhone 13 with Nextpit's selection of the best cases in 2022!

Taking a peek under the hood, we have the A15 Bionic, which is holding up spectacularly well in 2022, being one of the most powerful chips you can get in a smartphone today. Memory selections start from 128GB and scale up to 512GB.

Lastly, we find the cameras to be a dual setup with a 12MP main camera and a 12MP Ultra-wide with an aperture of f/2.2. In her review, Camila Rinaldi praised the cameras for their excellent colors, contrast, and exposure, as well as the Cinema Mode that is great to use if you are into content creation. The downside here is the lack of a telephoto lens and the over-processing of Night Mode images.

Conclusion

If you were considering combining a new line with a 5G Start plan and the iPhone 13, then this deal basically allows you to get the extra benefits of the more expensive plans for a slightly lower price. 50GB of premium data and the added benefits from the subscriptions make the 5G Play More plan very appealing in this deal, saving you the cost of having to pay for all the subscriptions individually.

Now, if you are already at one of those plans and you simply wish to get a new line and a device, then this deal is also very good since you are saving about $50% from the device cost, which with the new 3-year policy helps to bring down the costs from getting a smartphone.

Affiliate offer Apple iPhone 13 Get the iPhone 13 with a 3-year Verizon Unlimited plan for a 53% discount! From $799.99 only $360. To device database

So what did you think of this deal? Are you taking advantage of the new 36-month contracts? Let me know in the comments!