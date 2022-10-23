iPad Pro with M2 may get a macOS-like software update next year

Apple's rumored hybrid macOS version for its iPad tablets may arrive next year. The new iPad Pro 2022 models with M2 chipset are expected first to run on a toned-down Mac operating system based on a report. Unfortunately, it's unclear if the non-M2 Apple tablets will get the same update.

TL;DR

A report claims Apple is testing a macOS lite for iPad Pro with M2.

The version is said to be based on MacOS 14 Mendocino.

Apple might release the software update at the end of 2023.

More information is starting to emerge regarding the hybrid macOS for iPad. A frequent leaker who goes by the name Majinbu on Twitter, suggests that Apple is already testing a "macOS lite" for iPad Pro with the M2 processor and it will be released at the end of 2023.

macOS lite for iPad Pro

Surprisingly, the said version of macOS is based on the MacOS 14 with the codename Mendocino. For reference, the macOS 13 is called Ventura. Additionally, the leaker adds that the apps are still optimized for the touch experience of iPadOS with a 25 percent larger interface.

Apple's future hybrid tablet could utilize Mac OS features once docked in the keyboard. / © Patently Apple

This claim corroborates with the earlier patent filing that was spotted mentioning macOS-like software for iPad. Interestingly, the tablet will only utilize the features once it is docked on a keyboard. But it is safe to say that users could still take advantage of some of the features even on tablet mode.

For now, it's too early to tell if this allegation will come into reality. We still suggest not taking it with a pinch of salt until more details materialize.

Affiliate offer Apple iPad Air 5 (2022) Get the discounted Apple iPad Air with M1 chip from Amazon. To device database

Trouble with iPad's Stage Manager

Making the iPadOS more capable and smarter could be one of Apple's top priorities considering how it has pushed the Stage Manager with iPadOS 16. Despite its efforts, most of its users were not happy with the performance of the new multitasking function. Considerably, the "macOS lite" might be the company's last nail in the coffin.

What are your thoughts on macOS-like software for iPad? Will it increase your chances of owning one? We'd love to hear your answers in the comment section.