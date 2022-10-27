Apple wants it bigger: iPad Pro with a giant 16" display to launch in 2023

Apple is now reported working on a 16-inch iPad Pro, which may carry an Ultra moniker and could run on hybrid macOS . The added information substantiates with the previous rumor of an iPad with 14-inch display. And both could be launched alongside a more powerful processor as early as 2023.

TL;DR

Apple is rumored to be developing a 16-inch iPad Pro.

The massive tablet is expected to be launched alongside the 14-inch model in 2023.

Both tablets may run on the new macOS version for iPad.

According to The Information, Apple will announce the iPad Pro 16-inch at the end of 2023, in line with the company's yearly iPad hardware cycle. Though they haven't mentioned the 14-inch variant, it is speculated that the two new sizes will arrive together.

Now, it is unclear if the Cupertino company will continue to offer the 11 and 12.9-inch iPad Pro tablets. But given how large the user base of its current iPad Pros is, we're presuming that all four sizes are going to stay, further blurring the line between iPad and MacBook form factors.

More Ultra models

As regards the naming convention, there is a possibility that the bigger iPad Pro models may go with an Ultra name similar to the upcoming iPhone 15 Ultra. In addition, the pair could also come with an M2 Pro or M2 Max chipset to supplement the Ultra branding. Unfortunately, details surrounding the beefier SoC are still scarce as of this writing.

To make these speculations even more convincing, it was told through a prolific leaker that Apple is testing a hybrid macOS version for the iPad Pro. The software is said to offer desktop-like apps but tailored for touch displays. Furthermore, it was mentioned that all recent iPad Pro 2022 tablets will be updated to the redesigned operating system.

In terms of pricing, it's still early to predict the cost of the iPad Ultra 16" and 14" models. But referencing it with the iPad Pro 2022's $1099 price, we will likely see above this value, putting the gigantic tablets on par with Apple's expensive MacBook Pro laptops.

What are your thoughts on an iPad Pro with a 16-inch display? Do you see a gap to be filled with this enormous tablet? Let us hear your answers in the comment section.