Apple's iPad Pro 2022 may see a 14-inch model and M2 chipset

It's already expected that Apple will introduce its next iPad series powered by the recently announced M2 chipset. However, a new rumor suggests that there's another exciting reason to look forward to the upcoming iPad Pro 2022 aside from the powerful hardware inside.

You should take this latest rumor with an extra-grain of salt, as it comes from a leaker on Twitter with no solid track record. He alleges that the Cupertino giant could add a 14-inch variant to this year's iPad Pro lineup besides the 11-inch and 12.9-inch iPad Pro models. While it seems dubious at first, the probability of this event happening is high given Apple may want to compete with the Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra with its ridiculously huge 14.6-inch high-res screen.

In addition, a larger tablet will eventually narrow the gap between MacBooks and iPads. The move of Apple to upgrade the iPadOS 16 with real multitasking features also supports this idea. Moreover, the recent patent filings about a hybrid iPad-MacBook tablet are clear evidence of an imminent Apple tablet with laptop-like features.

What to expect on the iPad event in fall 2022?

Not only did the leaker provide details on the purported 14-inch iPad Pro. The 12.9" iPad Pro 2022 is said to get slimmer bezels while all the iPad Pro models including the 11-inch are supposedly featuring Apple's new M2 SoCs and options for both more RAM and storage. Quick WWDC 2022 reminder: The new M2 chip offers 18 percent more CPU power and 35 percent better graphics performance compared to its predecessor.

Apple will likely announce the updates to the 11-inch and 12-inch iPad Pro later this year after the iPhone 14 event.

Do you think 14-inch tablets make sense? Hit us up in the comment section.