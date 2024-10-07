Apple refreshed the M2 iPad Air and M4 iPad Pro in May , but it seems the company hasn't finished refreshing its iPads for the year. As it stands, the latest chatter about the new iPad Mini continues to pick up steam, suggesting the smallest Apple tablet could be made official soon.

When can you buy the new iPad Mini 7?

According to Mark Gurman’s Power On newsletter, the leaker confidently forecasts that Apple will hold an event at the end of October. The Cupertino tech giant is set to reveal the iPad Mini 7, the successor to the iPad Mini 6 (review), along with new Macs.

While Gurman didn't provide an exact date, he mentioned that the announcement will be followed by an immediate release date, with the iPad Mini hitting shelves as early as November 1st.

If it materializes, this will be one of the most overdue iPad cycles we've seen, clocking in at three years and one month, considering the sixth-generation iPad Mini was introduced in 2021.

The 2024 iPad Air features a faster and more reliable Bluetooth 5.3 and Wi-Fi 6E, which the iPad Mini 7 could also take advantage of. / © nextpit

According to rumors, the iPad Mini 7 may feature a larger 8.5-inch Retina display, but it should still sport the same 60 Hz refresh rate. However, it is speculated that the panel will be improved and address issues in the iPad Mini 6, like the "jelly scrolling" effect. Additionally, it could be offered in new colorways similar to the 2024 iPad Air.

It's also safe to say that the upcoming iPad Mini 7 will likely feature a newer and faster chipset to support Apple intelligence, although it's unclear which Apple Bionic processor it will be fitted with. There could also be support for Bluetooth 5.3, Wi-Fi 6E, and updated USB-C speed.

Apart from the new iPad Mini 7, Apple is also expected to unveil the new MacBook Pro with M4 Pro and M4 Max chips and the new Mac Mini with M4 or M4 Pro chips. Available details suggest the 2024 Mac Mini will undergo a design overhaul, resulting in a more compact look and the replacement of USB-A ports with USB-C.

Are you waiting for the iPad Mini 7? And do you intend to get one? Let us know your plans.