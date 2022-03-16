iPad Air 2022: Pro in performance and mini in price

Apple has revised its iPad Air and given it its M1 chip. Yes, exactly the same chip used by the powerful iPad Pro 2021. In addition, the Air also gets an antenna for the fast 5G connections. In short, the 5th generation iPad Air is not only the most powerful in its class - it also comes very close to the iPad Pro 2021 with some other features. So, is the new iPad Air perhaps a cheaper iPad Pro in the end?

iPad Air 2022 in a nutshell Apple announced the iPad Air 2022 or 5th generation on March 8, 2022 during its Peek Performance event. It will be available in store shelves from March 18. The Wi-Fi only variant starts at $599, the 5G cellular option is available from $749. Both variants are available with either 64 GB or 256 GB of internal storage.

Apple iPad Air 5 (2022) design and build quality In terms of design, Apple stays true to its line and changed: Nothing. With dimensions of 9.74 x 7.02 x 0.24 inches (24.76 x 17.85 x 6.1 mm), the new iPad Air measures just as much as its predecessor from last year. At 461/462 grams, it is barely heavier than the 4th generation. The corners are still rounded, the on/off button is located at the top of the narrow side, the volume buttons next to it on the long side. The front camera is still (unfortunately!) on the narrow side of the iPad for video calls, I think it would be more helpful if the camera was installed on the wide side. The new blue color really pleases with the nice back finish / © NextPit There is a new color, though - and I have to say, I like it! The new blue replaces the green iPad that was still around last year.

Apple iPad Air 5 (2022) display The display of the iPad Air is great. It reproduces rich colors and uses the so-called True Tone technology, which is supposed to reproduce the colors of the display more naturally. It is the same panel that Apple used last year: A 10.9'' or 27.69 cm diagonal Liquid Retina display that resolves with 2360 x 1640 pixels and typically has a brightness of 500 nits. If you look closely, you can see that the bezels of the iPad Pro (back) are slightly smaller / © NextPit Compared to the iPad Pro, the ProMotion technology, which can be used to display particularly smooth transitions during movements at up to 120 Hz, is missing. Click here for the review of the iPad Pro 2021 If you look at the two iPads, i.e. the new Air and the Pro, side by side from above, you might notice the slightly larger bezels on the Air if you look closely. But even the missing ProMotion should hardly be noticeable in many cases.

Apple iPad Air 5 (2022) special features The iPad Air 2022 is also compatible with the Magic Keyboard and the 2nd generation Apple Pencil . I will explain why it is so exciting in combination with its performance later in the conclusion. With the iPad Air, you can fully use both the Apple Magic Keyboard and the 2nd generation Apple Pencil / © NextPit

Apple iPad Air 5 (2022) software The new iPad Air 2022 naturally comes with the latest version of iPadOS. Currently, this is version 15.4. Anyone who has ever seen an iPad in action knows that iPadOS and its possibilities are remarkable. Since the iPad Air has the M1 chip, the tablet should be assured of all software updates for the next 4 to 5 years as well.

Apple iPad Air 5 (2022) performance In NextPit's review of the iPad Pro (2021) last year, I wrote about the M1 chip: "Apple's first system-on-a-chip has 8 CPU cores, 8 cores for the GPU, and 16 Apple Neural Engine cores. Apple says the M1 brings a 50% performance boost and 40% better graphics performance." Why am I rehashing almost a year-old quote - even more so because these are actually meant for a completely different device? Because they sum up exactly what applies to the iPad Air as well. Apple's mid-range tablet device, the iPad Air, also gets the M1 chip, making it the fastest tablet in its price range. In case that was perhaps too fast, here is a summary: The iPad Air now has the same chipset which Apple had not only installed in the iPad Pro (2021), but also in last year's MacBook Pro. Graphics-intensive games, video editing for home use, or multithreading is no problem with the new iPad Air. This makes you wonder: Why should I even buy an iPad Pro if the iPad can do so much? The iPad Air can also be used as an everyday device / © NextPit By the way, it's also fast when it comes to connectivity. The iPad Air comes with a 5G antenna as well as Wi-Fi 6, which is not yet very widespread. But in terms of future-proofing, that is certainly a plus point. A good question, which I will clarify in more detail in the conclusion, however, it should be noted that the iPad Air is only available in 64 GB and 256 GB versions. This might be too low for people with a hunger for data. However, I would like to point out at this point that it is possible to store data wonderfully and hardly noticeably together with iCloud. Most of the time, iPadOS even does this job without you noticing: Data that is not or rarely used remains in the cloud and does not steal valuable storage space.

Nothing new with the sound. The front-facing camera is Apple gives its Air two speakers that sound quite good for their size. Those who have already enjoyed the iPad sound know what I mean. However, not much more can be said about the sound. In contrast to the front-facing camera: Apple now also uses the 12 MP ultra-wide-angle camera, which is also used in the iPad Mini and iPad Pro. This also enables Center Stage - Apple's new function for video conferencing. The camera always seems to follow you and keeps the speakers in focus. The main camera consists of only one lens with a ƒ/1.8 aperture. A 5x digital zoom is possible with it. Videos can be recorded in 1080p or 4K. iPad Pro on the left and iPad Air on the right. / © NextPit If you want to see Center Stage in action, here's an article on how to (de)activate Center Stage on the iPad and a video showing the function.

Apple iPad Air 5 (2022) battery It is really amazing what Apple now gets out of the batteries. As usual, Apple does not give exact mAh specifications and specifies the performance of its battery in runtime. Apple specifies the battery performance with up to 10 hours for web surfing and video via Wi-Fi and up to 9 hours when using mobile data. I can easily confirm this value. The iPad has accompanied me throughout my day for the last few days. In the evening, despite intensive use - like writing emails or articles, surfing, or watching a video - there is still some juice left. So, if you don't mainly perform computing-intensive tasks or play graphics-heavy games without connecting the tablet to an external power source, you can easily get through the day. The iPad Air can be recharged via the USB-C port / © NextPit

Apple iPad Air 5 (2022) technical specifications Price-performance For creators Product Apple iPad Air 5 (2022) Apple iPad Pro 11" (2021) Apple iPad Pro 12.9" (2021) Picture Display 10.9-inch LCD IPS

2360 x 1640 pixels (264 PPI)

60 Hz refresh rate 11-inch LCD IPS

2338 x 1668 pixels (261 PPI)

120 Hz refresh rate 12.9-inch LCD IPS

2732 x 2048 pixels (264 PPI)

120 Hz refresh rate Processor Apple M1

8-core CPU

8-core GPU RAM 8 GB 8 GB or 16 GB Rear camera 12 megapixels (wide-angle) 12 megapixels (wide-angle)

10 megapixels (ultra-wide-angle)

LiDAR sensor 12 megapixels (wide-angle)

10 megapixels (ultra-wide-angle)

LiDAR sensor Flash LED True Tone LED Video 4K recording at up to 60 fps

HDR video up to 60 fps

3x digital zoom

Mono recording 4K recording at up to 60 fps

HDR video up to 60 fps

3x digital zoom / 2x optical zoom out

Stereo recording Front camera 12 megapixels (ultra-wide angle)

12 megapixels (ultra-wide angle)

TrueDepth Internal storage 64 / 256 GB 128 / 256 / 512 / 1024 / 2048 GB Removable storage No memory card support

External storage using USB-C No memory card support

External storage using USB-C/Thunderbolt Connectivity Wi-Fi 6 - 2.4 & 5 GHz

Bluetooth 5.0

Cellular models:

nano-SIM / eSIM

3G / 4G

5G: sub-6 GHz Wi-Fi 6 - 2.4 & 5 GHz

Bluetooth 5.0

Cellular models:

nano-SIM / eSIM

2G / 3G / 4G

5G: sub-6 GHz & mmWave Battery life Up to 10 hours (WLAN)

Up to 9 hours (4G/5G) Dimensions 9.74 x 7.02 x 0.24 inches

(24.76 x 17.85 x 6.1 mm) 9.74 x 7.02 x 0.23 inches

(24.76 x 17.85 x 5.9 mm) 11.04 x 8.46 x 0.25 inches

(28.06 x 21.49 x 6.4 mm) Weight Wi-Fi: 1.02 pounds (461 g)

Cellular: 1.02 pounds (462 g) Wi-Fi: 1.03 pounds (466 g)

Cellular: 1.04 pounds (470g) Wi-Fi: 1.5 pounds (682 g)

Cellular: 1.51 pounds (685 g) Authentication Touch ID (top button) Face ID (TrueDepth camera) Accessories Apple Pencil (2nd generation)

Magic Keyboard

Smart Keyboard folio Good Very fast and performant

Center Stage: Apple's new video call system is on board

Super battery life

Compatible with Apple Pencil and Magic Keyboard

Fast data exchange and connection for external displays thanks to USB-C Great performance due to the M1 processor

Thunderbolt port

5G network support

Great audio performance

Very good battery life, especially when on standby

Center Stage is great

1st generation Magic Keyboard compatibility Bad Few storage options

No Face ID iPadOS needs an update to make mobile productivity a possibility

The smaller 11-inch model doesn't have an XDR display

Front camera location is not optimal Rating Go to review Go to review Not yet rated Offers* Check price Check price Check price