Apple's Best-Selling iPad 9 Tablet is Even Cheaper at $79 Off

Apple's popular iPad 9 (2021) is already a solid package at a discounted rate, but a fresh deal has put it back to the all-time low price, making it an even worthier purchase. Amazon has listed the low-cost iPad tablet down to $249 (24 percent off) after the combined price reduction and coupon code.

The offer is for the non-cellular Apple iPad 9 (review) in gray or silver colorway retailing for a discounted price of $269. You get an extra $20 savings at checkout, which eventually brings it to $249 or $79 cheaper than the normal price.

Affiliate offer Apple iPad 9 (2021) The Apple iPad 9 (2021) can be purchased for $249 from Amazon through a discount and extra savings at checkout. To device database

Why the Apple iPad 9 is selling like hotcakes

Apple's iPad 9 is a no fuss budget tablet that makes it a popular choice among casual users and kids. It features a high-res and bright 10.2-inch display along with compatibility for the Apple Pencil 1st generation, which is a nice pair if you're always taking notes and sketching. In addition to the scratch resistance protection on the panel, the tablet has a lightweight and thin build made in aluminum.

More importantly, the slab is fitted with a snappy Apple A13 processor. The chip offers plenty of speed and horsepower in terms of running apps and gaming. This also gives an efficient performance, resulting in long battery life with the tablet lasting multiple days in modest usage.

The Apple iPad 9 2021 is made from premium aluminum build. / © NextPit

Similar to the more expensive Apple tablets, the iPad 9 benefits from the rich Apple ecosystem that adds cross-platform integration with other devices like the iPhones and Apple Watch. It is planned to be updated to the iPadOS 17 operating system, which will add an updated lock screen customization and productivity tools to the slab.

While the regular discount could be retained for several days, the additional cost reduction from Amazon is limited. To this end, it is recommended you quickly grab the offer while still available.

Likewise, what do you think of the Apple iPad 9 at its current rate? Does it make a compelling buy? Hit us up with your answers in the comment section.