Apple Surprises Older iPhones and iPads with a Crucial Software Fix

Authored by: Jade Bryan
Apple is now rolling out a surprise software update for dated iPhone and iPad models which are not upgraded to iOS 16 and iPadOS 16, respectively. The new firmware will address a couple of major security issues similar to the recently released iOS 16.4.1 last week.

The Cupertino tech giant has acknowledged the findings from Google's Threat and Amnesty International's Security Lab about the two active exploits the team found. And this is where the latest iOS 15.7.5 update is intended for.

First, there is a vulnerability called iOS Surface Accelerator that attackers can use to run any code they want and subsequently fully control your device. The second is a WebKit issue and more specific to different types of files coming from the web, potentially running codes too. On Apple's side, it has addressed this by introducing enhanced validation and memory management.

Devices such as the iPhone 7 and iPhone 7 Plus that were dropped of iOS 16 support can manually install the new security patch by going to the software update section from the general section of the settings. The same goes for iPad and MacBook models stuck to the previous software versions.

iOS 16.4.1 adds bug fixes for Apple iPhone 8 to iPhone 14

Apple has also shipped iOS 16.4.1 on Friday last week. It is a minor follow-up release to the iOS 16.4 that users received at the end of March. The update adds bug fixes for unresponsive Siri voice commands experienced by some users. At the same time, skin tone variations should now work with the pushing hand emojis.

Meanwhile, have you installed any of the Apple's software mentioned above? Let us know what your experience is after updating your iPhone or iPad.

