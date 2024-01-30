Apple's HomePod with Display Might Run on the New homeOS

For many years, Apple's smart home devices have only evolved into the top-box Apple TV and HomePod speakers , with each platform powered by tvOS and HomePodOS, respectively. However, there are already clues that the Cupertino tech giant could merge the operating systems into one and which may power the first HomePod speaker equipped with a touch display.

Apple's new smart home operating system

This week, Apple has shipped multiple beta versions of its operating systems to developers and testers, including the tvOS 17.4. And as found in the string of codes inside the tvOS firmware by MacRumors, there seems to mention of “homeOS”, which is actually not the first time we heard of such a name.

Back in 2021, it was discovered by a user over on X (formerly Twitter) that Apple has used homeOS as a reference in its job listings. But since then, there were no follow-up developments have surfaced and supported the finding.

Alleged prototypes of Apple's HomePod 3 smart speaker with touch display / © X/u/Kosutami

To further put the pieces together, homeOS is presumed as the next OS that would power Apple's TV and HomePod devices. This means, Apple could combine tvOS to HomePodOS into homeOS as it streamline its smart home ecosystem.

In addition, there are reports relating to a HomePod speaker that comes with an LCD screen. The device has apparently leaked a few times and the most recent was an alleged prototype that depicts a 3rd gen HomePod with a circular and concave touch display on top. It is possible that this home device could be the first to run on homeOS.

It was also speculated earlier that the speaker would support FaceTime calling through a built-in camera, but it is shaping up that this could end up as a standalone smart speaker with a display. Nevertheless, Apple is still several months away from announcing the next major tvOS, which should be the tvOS 18. So, more details could pop up along the way.

Do you think Apple plans to eventually merge tvOS and HomePodOS into a new operating system? Let us hear your thoughts on this.