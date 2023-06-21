Apple Enables Passkeys in More Websites on iPhones and MacBooks

Following the announcement of Apple Passkeys last year , the company has been slowly rolling out the feature to websites and apps for its Apple devices. Now, in iOS 17 and macOS Sonoma , Apple has apparently started assigning passkeys to more users which can be utilized when logging into more official pages.

While the Apple Passkeys sounds like it is a custom authentication method made by the iPhone-maker, it is in fact based on the security standard developed by the FIDO alliance. And as explained by Apple, Passkeys uses cryptographic security measures by storing a single key on the iCloud Keychain and another in the device. This lets you use Face ID or Touch ID instead of typing in and remembering your passwords.

More Apple webpages get Passkeys support

As spotted by a Twitter user, Apple has expanded Passkeys support to most of its sign-in pages such as on apple.com, icloud.com and appleid.apple.com. However, it appears that Apple is assigning passkeys to random users running on the beta build of iOS 17, iPadOS 17, and macOS Sonoma instead of having it available to all.

The Apple Passkeys is now available for some users when logging into Apple's websites. / © Twitter/u/aaronp613

If you want to check if you were assigned with a passkey, you can head to one of the websites mentioned, but first you will need to activate the iCloud Keychain and Two-Factor Authentication from the settings. You will then see an option to sign in with your iPhone, iPad, or MacBook on the page along with a login option using your password. Subsequently, signing in with your device lets you use the biometric input.

Besides the compatibility of Passkeys to these official websites, the security method already works with a handful of apps and services, including Google, Best Buy, eBay, and PayPal, among others.

Have you tried passkeys on your Android or iPhone yet? What are your thoughts on the new security feature? Tell us in the comments.