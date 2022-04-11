Small but fast: Apple is working on a dual USB-C charger for iPhones

Apple may soon adopt compact and faster chargers with multi-port for its iPhones and accessories, a support document suggests. The unannounced charger could become Apple's first dual USB-C wall adapter that will power up two devices at the same time.

Apple is working on a dual USB-C Power Delivery charger.

The said charger will charge up to two devices with a combined 35 watts.

GaN technology may be utilized in the charger.

Despite the document being taken down, 9to5mac managed to scoop the description of the alleged Apple Dual USB-C Port Power Adapter. It states that it will have a maximum of 35 watts charging rating which is more than the 27 watts requirement of the current iPhone 13 Pro Max.

Also, it is safe to say that users can also plug in their accessories such as an Apple smartwatch or their AirPods at once. Charging two iPhones, however, may reduce the wattage delivered to each device as the total watts will be divided accordingly.

Advantages of GaN chargers

The document also mentions the USB-C Power Delivery support that is widely present on premium power adapters that require higher wattages similar to Anker and Baseus. And although there was no mention of GaN (gallium nitride), Apple may incorporate the said technology on its first dual USB-C charger found similar from its 140W USB-C MacBook adapter.

Most chargers with multiple ports use GaN materials as it dissipates less heat and requires less space compared to silicon transistors. GaN chargers are seen to be smaller and offer several USB ports to charge different electronic devices simultaneously. Of course, it will be confirmed only when Apple's dual USB-C charger becomes official.

Apple iPhone 14 may get 33W faster charging?

Apple has been selling its chargers separate from its iPhones for many years now. And to the fact that the company is lagging in charging technology, the Cupertino company may improve the charging speed of its iPhone 14 in order to catch up with the competition. The 33W rating could be a plausible number that pairs perfectly with the unannounced dual USB-C charger of Apple.

Do you think Apple will increase the charging speed of its upcoming iPhone 14 series? Let us know your thoughts in the comment section.