Apple AirTag review: What the new Apple trackers are capable of

Is it worth buying an AirTag?

First, for those who might be surprised that I refer to the AirTag in both the singular and plural in my article, I'm still a little confused myself. That's because Apple itself consistently uses the word AirTag - even when talking about plurals. Now I don't want to completely be a grammar police and always add an 's' as a suffix when it comes to the plural form. But sometimes, I just decided to go ahead with it. Please forgive me for not having found a clear and consistent path in this matter yet. I'm working on it - I promise!

There are always products that you look forward to way in advance. The AirTag(s) is/are one of them! With every Apple product announcement in recent months, I've been hoping that Tim Cook or one of his colleagues will pull the trackers out of their magic hat or jacket. True, it doesn't happen to me often.

But when I'm fumbling around for my keys or my wallet, I'm really looking forward to an accessory like this to help me. My pulse sometimes goes out of whack and I begin to have doubts on where I left that item, just like most of the rest of us.

The polyurethane luggage tag / © NextPit

It was always clear to me that the AirTag would be a winner from the beginning. The quality would also fall within expectations for such a device at this price point. It is always the attention to detail that makes Apple remain the market leader.

From the pairing that simply works without any hassle to data protection and privacy. I didn't even think about it at first, but it simply makes a lot of sense that the AirTags will report in even if unknown third parties are carrying them. Yes, while it is true that a thief will become aware of the tracking capability pretty quickly that way and will do everything to prevent from being tracked, but the fact remains that an AirTag can otherwise be used to track and trace people without their knowledge is creepy.

So the AirTags are not - or only partially - useful for retrieval in the event of theft. The product targets honest people who would like to return lost items to their owners.

That's the most common use case for me anyway. I am always amazed at how many friendly and honest people there are. Recently, while riding my bike, my wallet fell out of my jacket pocket without me noticing. I hadn't noticed it all day at the office.

That afternoon I got a call from my wife - asking if I was missing anything. No, I said. Then she told me that someone had just rung our doorbell and dropped off my wallet. A woman had found my wallet on the street and had driven it to my house with everything in it intact. The address was on my press pass. Needless to say, I rewarded her with a finder's fee.

Of course, it was a good thing that my address was on the ID. But what if I accidentally left my laptop bag somewhere? There is no reference to me in it for the finder to return the laptop. I am sure that most finders would be happy if they got a hint on their smartphone on whom they can contact if a misplaced item.

Because even then, a finder's fee is the bare minimum that honest people should be rewarded with. In addition to plenty of karma points and the good feeling of having helped someone else, of course.