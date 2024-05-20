The Apple AirTag (review) has been in the market for more than three years now, and it seems we won't be getting the AirTag 2 anytime soon. After it was rumored that the next-gen AirTag won't be ready in 2025. Recently, a new report has surfaced adding weight to the given launch window alongside shedding details on what we can expect from the Bluetooth tracker.

A narrower launch date for the Apple AirTag 2

In the latest Power On newsletter of Bloomberg's Mark Gurman, he mentioned that the AirTag successor will be launched in the middle of 2025. While that's still a vague timetable, it does add credibility to the report of analyst Ming-Chi Kuo, which forecasted of the same year.

If the timing materializes, it will put the two AirTag generations in a four-year gap, which is the longest in the product cycle of Apple yet.

Furthermore, Gurman provided that the smart tracker carries a “B589” internal codename and is currently being tested by manufacturers of the iPhone maker in Asia.

How the Apple AirTag 2 be different and better than the predecessor

Apart from the narrow timing, the journalist and leaker also added some noteworthy details that described of a new chip and improved location feature in the AirTag 2. Although light in details, it means that the accessory could boast a U2 ultra-wideband (UWB) chip that will bring more accurate location finding and more efficient power draw for longer battery life similar to the Samsung Galaxy SmartTag 2 (review).

Apple's AirTag requires a separate accessory such as a loop to fasten it with objects. / © NextPit

Another expected feature for the upcoming AirTag 2 is added support for the Vision Pro headset, which might enable some capabilities to exclusively work between the two platforms. It's also safe to assume that the 2nd generation AirTag may bring a revamped design, perhaps coming in an even thinner and lighter build.

The AirTag 2 should also continue supporting the cross-platform unwanted tracking alerts based on the new smart tracking specifications that Apple and Google co-developed and recently rolled out.

How will you improve Apple's AirTag 2? Which new features or changes would you wish to see? We're eager to hear your suggestions in the comment section.