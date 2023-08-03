Hot topics

Apple May Only Launch the AirTag 2 Tracker in 2024

2 min read 2 min No comments 0
Authored by: Jade Bryan
NextPit Apple AirTag 5
© nextpit

Apple introduced its first Bluetooth tracker, the AirTag, in 2021 and has since become the most popular accessory from the company. Apparently, Apple might be already planning to launch the AirTag 2 or second generation tracker by next year based on a fresh report.

Unlike with other form of Apple devices, it is not expected that the AirTag (review) will get a yearly or two-year refresh. And this is corroborated by consultant and Apple leaker, Ming-Chi Kuo, in his latest tweets.

Apple AirTag 2 release date

According to the source, the Cupertino firm is planning to release the successor of the Apple AirTag that could be aptly named AirTag 2 only in 2024, which will make more than three years gap if to materialize. Specifically, he pointed out the fourth quarter timing on when the AirTag 2 will be mass-produced by the iPhone-maker.

However, it should be noted that not all forecasts of the prolific analyst are always on target. For instance, he believed that Apple would launch the iPad Mini 7 in 2024, but further details oppose this prediction as it is now tipped by @VNChocoTaco the compact iPad tablet could debut as iPad Mini 2023 later this year. Hence, the release window for the AirTag 2 may still be changed or moved.

Apple AirTag review
You can also play a sound or ping an Apple AirTag but via the Find My app. / © nextpit

Apple AirTag features and specs

Regarding the specs on the AirTag 2, the information remains scarce. But it is safe to say Apple could improve the connectivity and range by incorporating a newer ultra-wideband chip, possibly the U2, to give it better integration with other Apple devices, especially with the Vision Pro headset.

In addition, Apple could utilize Bluetooth 5.3 or newer version for improved efficiency, which similar to the upcoming Samsung Galaxy SmartTag 2. Plus, we might even see some changes in the exterior like a much-needed hole for a key ring, although we're just speculating here.

Likewise, which features or ways do you think are necessary for the Apple AirTag 2? Share with us your opinion in the comment section.

Source: Twitter/u/MingChiKuo

nextpit receives a commission for purchases made via the marked links. This has no influence on the editorial content and there are no costs for you. You can find out more about how we make money on our transparency page.
Go to comment (0) Next
Jade Bryan

Jade Bryan
Junior Editor

I still remember how amazed I was when I first got hold of the Nokia 3210 back when I was a kid, and it was during that time I developed my love for technology, particularly for mobile phones. I started sharing my knowledge through writing in different blogs and forums back in Nokia Nseries era. I even make videos before where I put different phones side-by-side. Today, I'm still an avid enthusiast of smartphones, but my interests have evolved into smart devices and electric vehicles.

View all articles
Liked this article? Share now!
Recommended articles
Latest articles
No comments
Write new comment:
All changes will be saved. No drafts are saved when editing
Write new comment:
All changes will be saved. No drafts are saved when editing