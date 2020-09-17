AirPods Studio: this is what Apple's over-ear headphones could look like

For months there have been reports that Apple also wants to offer traditional over-ear headphones. Exactly these are now allegedly shown in first photos and video.

Current rumors say that Apple will introduce new headphones this fall, in addition to new iPhones and Macs with Apple Silicon. In contrast to the well-known in-ear models, AirPods and AirPods Pro, these will have a classic design. Currently, the more traditional headphones are often referred to as "AirPods Studio".

Leaker Jon Prosser had already announced that he also has material on Apple's headphones, but he first wants to create 3D models and render images to protect his sources. He already used a similar procedure with the AirTags a few days ago.

This delay caused another leaker to beat him to it. "Choco_bit" published alleged pictures of the AirPods Studio and the following video on Twitter – apparently the same material that Prosser had:

"AirPods Studio": Render images give a better impression

A few hours after the publication of the pictures shown above, Prosser also showed his own rendering pictures on YouTube, which he again created in cooperation with CConceptCreator: