Apple AirPods: new designs for the wireless in-ear headphones

For the coming months, Apple has reportedly a number of new audio products in the pipeline. Among them are new models of the well-known AirPods. Furthermore, a new HomePod model is also conceivable.

Although Apple's AirPods were laughed at from many sides because of their design, the small headphones continue to be very popular. As Bloomberg reporter Mark Gurman now reports, the iPhone manufacturer is now planning new versions of the AirPods and AirPods Pro.

The third generation of the classic AirPods will take over various features of the current AirPods Pro. According to Gurman, this includes a shorter stem and the exchangeable silicone tips, which can provide a better fit and at the same time passively reduce external noises. The active noise reduction (ANC) is still only available in the Pro models.

Furthermore, Apple allegedly works on improving the battery life. In internal conversations, there is said to have been talk of a presentation in the first half of 2021.

AirPods Pro: New design without a stem

Apple is said to be planning a more ambitious design update for the AirPods Pro. It is said, that Apple wants to try to make the stem of the Pro version disappear completely. This means that the technology for noise canceling, antennas, and microphones will have to move into the small housing.

The next generation of AirPods Pro could be similar to Galaxy Buds Live. / © NextPit

The design could thus be reminiscent of Samsung's Galaxy Buds Live. However, Bloomberg's sources describe this design change as challenging, so the final product may look different.

The new AirPods Pro are also said to arrive next year. The currently available version was introduced about a year ago on October 28th, 2019.

Both the third generation of AirPods and the second generation of AirPods Pro will receive new chips, which are responsible for the connection to the smartphone or tablet. Gurman did not say what changes Apple is planning here.

AirPods Studio: further delays for the over-ear headphones

The Bloomberg reporter also gave more details about the long-awaited AirPods Studio. The over-ear models were supposed to go into production a few weeks ago, but due to changes to the headband, the schedule is said to have been postponed again; in some tests, it was said to have been too tight.

Furthermore, the originally large touchpads on the sides of the headphones are said to have been reduced in size. The headband's modular padding will most likely be missing as well. However, there is still hope that the ear pads can still be changed. Gurman did not give a new date for a presentation of the AirPods Studio.

New smart speaker: Room between HomePod mini and HomePod

Last but not least, according to Bloomberg, Apple should also discuss a new variant internally. The new model could then be priced between the new HomePod mini and the already known HomePod. But it is still unknown whether this variant will really become reality or if Apple will reduce the price of the regular HomePod again.