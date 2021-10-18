Apple AirPods 3 come with Pro features - and Pro price

Apple has unveiled the new generation of AirPods - the AirPods 3. As you might expect, the new wireless earbuds support Spacial Audio. Also on board: adaptive EQ, longer battery life, and a new price tag.

TL;DR:

New AirPods 3 offer Spacial Audio and new design.

6 hours of battery life, 30 hours with case.

Available October 25 for $179.

AirPods fans will immediately notice the changed design of the new AirPods 3. With a more curved shape, the third generation now looks more like the AirPods Pro than the second generation AirPods. In addition to the design, Apple has also reworked the drivers, which should obviously offer better sound.

The new third-generation AirPods are reminiscent of the Pro series in terms of design / © Apple; Screenshot: NextPit

What's definitely exciting about the sound is the support for 3D Audio, which simulates spatial sound in sync with the wearer's head movements. This feature was previously only available on the AirPods Pro and AirPods Max. Also on board is the Adaptive Equalizer, which uses a microphone to adjust the sound to the fit of the AirPods 3 in the wearer's ear.

Improvements expand the battery life. With a charge, the in-ears should now last for six hours. The charging case has enough juice for five full charges - and supports wireless charging including MagSafe.

The case of the AirPods 3 supports wireless charging. / © Apple; Screenshot: NextPit

The new AirPods 3 also support the new AAC-ELD codec, which is said to still provide excellent audio quality at low bitrates. We are already very excited about the first audio sample - and we will share it with you in a review on NextPit.

Here you can see Apple's current AirPods lineup. / © Apple; Screenshot: NextPit

The new 3rd generation AirPods will be available starting Tuesday, October 26 in many countries. Pre-orders start now. The recommended retail price is $179. The second-generation AirPods still remain in the portfolio for $129.