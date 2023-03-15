iPhone 15 Pro's A17 Bionic Processor May Bring Extraordinary Speed

Apple is expected to power the 2023 iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max with the A17 Bionic SoC . The new chip is now allegedly spotted in a benchmark repository, possibly revealing how fast it will be over the current iPhone processor.

The Apple A17 Bionic is building up as a bigger upgrade to last year's A16 Bionic chipset that is equipped on the iPhone 14 Pro (review). A purported Geekbench 6 result shared in a Korean forum indicates that the unannounced silicon is sporting a significant improvement in terms of CPU performance.

Based on the listing, the A17 Bionic nets a single-core score of 3019 while the multicore unit hit 7860. In reference, the A16 Bionic averages 2502 in single-core and 6291 in multicore testing. The resulting values on the newer chip are about 17 percent and 20 percent higher in the corresponding single and multicore synthetic scoring. However, it's too early to tell how these numbers translate into real-life usage.

The new iPhone 14 Pro and its Dynamic Island. / © NextPit

Longer battery life on the Apple iPhone 15 Pro

Apple's A17 Bionic chipset was previously confirmed by the CEO of TSMC to be 35 percent more efficient than the A16 Bionic. The chip is planned to be built on the Taiwanese fabrication and will be using a 3nm process. All these changes seem to suggest longer battery life on the iPhone 15 Pro series.

The iPhone 15 Pro (Max) is also reported featuring a USB-C port, although it's unclear if there are charging upgrades with the new interface. Meanwhile, the duo could arrive with a redesigned glass panel along with new capacitive touch buttons. Together with the standard iPhone 15 (Plus), the next-gen iPhone will likely be unveiled in September.

What are your thoughts on these cross-generational improvements on the Apple A17 Bionic chipset? Will you be considering buying the next iPhone 15? Tell us in the comment section.