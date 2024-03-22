Hot topics

Apple's New iPad Pro May Feature Optional Nano-Texture Screen

The upcoming iPad Pro is expected to switch to OLED screens for the first time in Apple's iPad tablet lineup. Apart from a new punchy display, the new tablets may also be first on line to officially feature matte screen options.

The first Apple iPad with matte displays?

Heading into the imminent launch of the 2024 iPad Pro and iPad Air, leaks about the new tablets continue to make their rounds. Now, the latest rumor by leaker Instant Digital on China's Weibo revealed Apple will offer two new types of glass for the OLED iPad Pro, which will include a standard and a new matte option.

The source added there is the possibility for the new iPad Air duo to also receive the same glass option, but it is not 100 percent sure about that. 

Apple iPad Pro 11 2022 vs iPad Pro 12.9 2022 with M2 chip
Apple's iPad Pro 11 2022 and iPad Pro 12.9 2022 both are powered by Apple M2 and feature Liquid Retina LCD screens. / © nextpit

It is unclear if opting for the matte glass would mean a permanent display solution or an added screen protector to be installed on the iPad Pro. Based on that, the iPhone manufacturer could make it identical to the Studio Pro Display (review) where the matte screen option will have the nano-texture coating etched onto the glass surface. Either way, nobody knows whether Apple will adopt the nano-texture glass solution here.

How is a matte screen better than the standard screen?

What advantages do matte screens have? The leaker pointed out that this will add some haze to the display within the range of -4° to +29°. While this makes the screen appear hazy, a matte finish, however, will reduce glare and reflections, working best if you're in bright conditions. At the same time, it says this could also add blue-light blocking capabilities.

Among the notable downsides of a matte finish in addition to the hazy output is how it is usually less resistant to dirt and liquids compared to glossy glass. However, Apple may still give users proper notice on how to clean matte screens on iPad Pro.

Apart from the new glass variations, the leaker touted the OLED iPad Pro should sport reduced display bezels. It said that all side bezels on these tablets will be about 10 to 15 percent thinner than the existing iPad Pro models. 

Right now, the new iPads could be announced at the end of March. This could be further delayed until early April. A set of new iPad accessories is also expected to be unveiled. Do you think a matte screen option for iPads is necessary?

Via: 9to5Mac Source: Instant Digital on Weibo

