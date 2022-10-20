Soundcore launches VR P10 gaming buds that are Meta Quest 2-ready

Anker's audio brand has launched the Soundcore VR P10 wireless gaming earbuds. These are the company's in-ear headphones designed for the Meta Quest 2 VR headset. The pair of earbuds promises ultra-low latency through a USB dongle. They are priced under $100, but notably lack noise cancellation or ANC.

TL;DR

Soundcore by Anker launches VR P10 gaming buds designed for Meta Quest 2.

The Sound VR P10 earphones feature a pluggable USB dongle for ultra-low latency.

They are priced at $100 but lack active noise cancellation.

The Soundcore VR P10 are the first headphones to be certified for Meta Quest 2 VR headset, but the buds should work with other consoles and PCs with USB-C ports such as the PlayStation 5 and Steam Deck. They come with a pluggable receiver that uses 2.4Ghz frequency to achieve low latency connection not higher than 30ms.

Other gaming earbuds with wireless receiver

Razer's more expensive Hammerhead HyperSpeed gaming headphones have the same technology, though at a slightly reduced latency. Similarly, the Logitech G Fits are gaming earbuds double the price of the Soundcore VR P10, however, these support noise canceling on top of the ultra-low wireless connection via the Lightspeed receiver.

Without the dongle plugged in, the Soundcore VR P10 headphones use Bluetooth to connect to smartphones. The pair also features a dual wireless connection so users can switch and receive calls even while playing. In addition, SBC and AAC codecs are available while the dongle gets faster LC3. And according to Soundcore, multiple dongles can be supported.

Soundcore VR P10's USB dongle comes with a passthrough design / © Soundcore

Soundcore VR P10 battery life and price

The splashproof buds have an elliptical stem-based design and large 11mm audio drivers. Soundcore says the VR P10 in-ears last 6 hours between charges or up to 24 hours using the case. More importantly, the dongle has a passthrough design so that Meta's Quest 2 can be charged without removing the pluggable device.

The Soundcore VR P10 gaming TWS buds are already available for $100, which is cheaper than the alternatives. But again, you're missing ANC and transparency features like what's found on the Soundcore Liberty 4 TWS. Only a white/silver colorway is available.